Breaking into limited release this week is The Fanatic. It stars John Travolta as Moose, an unhinged fanboy who takes his obsession with A-list movie star Hunter Dunbar (Devon Sawa of Final Destination fame) over the line. What starts as an innocent story of a fan trying to get an autograph quickly enters horror movie territory as Moose enters the celeb’s home – even while he’s home sleeping.
The Fanatic, directed by Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst, explores the relationship between fan and celebrity, and what’s appropriate and what isn’t.
Preston Barta sat down with Travolta to discuss his film, how he keeps grounded within his fame, the initial discussions he had with Durst (as individuals coming from different areas of celebrity) and how Travolta’s character would react if he were to enter Travolta’s own home.
The film opens Friday at the AMC Mesquite 30 and the Studio Movie Grill in Colleyville. It will be followed by a video-on-demand and digital release on Sept. 6. Watch our interview below.