Critic’s note: The Dallas-area film critics’ screening was presented in (non-IMAX) 70mm at AMC NorthPark 15 earlier this week. Technical difficulties arose before showtime, which led to a 45-minute delay. Even after the film got the go-ahead to proceed, the picture presentation at this particular theater was misaligned, with the projector frequently falling out of focus and confusing viewers on whether or not what they were seeing was an artistic choice.
Normally, I wouldn’t think these details would be essential to share; however, other theaters (including a critics' screening in Los Angeles) have experienced similar challenges. Hopefully, these kinks have been ironed out should you choose to experience the film in 35mm or 70mm projection (as director Christopher Nolan would recommend).
Review: There’s no denying how much of an event Christopher Nolan’s films are, especially this time around with the looming box office war between Oppenheimer and Barbie offering endless social media fodder. Another fun aspect is how Nolan recreated a nuclear detonation without the use of computer-generated images. In fact, the entire film features little to no CGI.
The cinematic experience is very important to Nolan, and his dedication often leads to profound, memorable and chin-stroking works. His latest, Oppenheimer, hits all three word descriptions. It’s like imagining the likes of JFK and The Social Network fused with the filmmaking style of Terrence Malick.
Nolan finds the intensity and beauty in every moment, crafting a grand exploration of “don’t mess with scientists” and respect (even when people wildly disagree with one another). While Oppenheimer hardly offers any breathing room, with scenes hurtling from one to the next, the film assembles a series of fascinating scientific lectures and sit-downs propelled by award-worthy performances and anchored by incredible themes of human decency and destruction.
Based on Martin J. Sherwin and Kai Bird’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 2005 biographical novel American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, this three-hour epic centers on the legacy of J. Robert Oppenheimer (a top form Cillian Murphy), the so-called father of the atomic bomb. Largely told from Oppenheimer’s perspective, we follow the physicist as he works alongside a team of government scientists (including Josh Hartnett, Alex Wolff and Uncut Gems co-director Ben Safdie) to develop nuclear weapons in the early 1940s.
The other perspective, filmed in black-and-white, is Admiral Lewis Strauss (an unrecognizable Robert Downey Jr.), a former businessman and chair of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, who plays a significant role in Oppenheimer’s life after World War II. The film crosscuts Oppenheimer’s 1954 security-clearance hearing and Strauss’s 1959 Senate confirmation hearing to become President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s Secretary of Commerce.
Obviously, this sounds like a lot to keep up with, and it is. To some, Oppenheimer will register as a remarkable chapter in history explored at its most artful rendering. Nolan doesn’t shape this as your typical true-story movie, starting from point A and ending at Z. Instead, we jump from point X to C and N to F. It’s a certain rhythm comparable to the middle section of Danny Boyle’s Steve Jobs, where the film interweaves two arguments from different points in time with the same characters. This framing device and ongoing flow allow Nolan to capture more ground in the story without losing validity. Other filmmakers might combine different moments in time into one sequence. It may be a jarring structure at first, feeling like one really long trailer, but it soon casualizes and invites the viewer to gather many surprising elements.
One such element is how well Nolan puts us inside the headspace of Oppenheimer. A moment of triumph can quickly descend into doom. Take, for instance, the film’s centerpiece: the Trinity test explosion, the first time in world history that a nuclear weapon was detonated. The calculations and planning leading up to the detonation pull you into the vacuum of curiosity and passion among its team members, primarily Oppenheimer. On the other side of what they’ve accomplished, and what historical and tragic events follow it, is damn near a horror movie, showing haunting images and warped camera effects that capture Oppenheimer’s disorientation of being the architect of something that changed the world forever. It’s riveting to watch it all unfold.
What makes it truly riveting is Murphy’s nuanced performance paired with all the other incredible performances peppered throughout. Murphy’s piercing blue eyes and how he carries himself and takes in his surroundings amount to something that should be decorated in gold. (Remember the scene in 2007’s Sunshine when he also looked at an explosion, and his eyes told you everything you needed to know.) The same could be said of Downey Jr., who looks and sounds like nothing we’ve ever seen him in before. What’s stunning is Downey Jr. doesn’t have much screen time, yet his performance will be one of the first things you’ll think of when it comes to ever discussing the film.
One should also mention Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer’s wife, Katherine, another role with little screen time. Blunt has two scenes that deliver significant blows of dramatic power. Honestly, one could keep rattling off the talents who make splashes – such as Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, a nuclear physicist who in 1939 won the Nobel Prize in Physics for his invention of the cyclotron, and Matt Damon as Lt. Gen Leslie Groves, another critical figure in the Manhattan Project (who gets the film’s most quotable lines).
To get more on the technical side, there’s Hoyte van Hoytema’s cinematography work and Ludwig Göransson’s musical score. Hoytema, who Nolan has worked with since 2014’s Interstellar, deeply captures the psychological space of his characters. There are times when the camera will elect not to be the star, turning the lens away from what would arguably be the more visual moment (such as the Trinity test) to instead focus on Oppenheimer’s reaction, which feels more grand than any explosion could be. Hoytema also makes settings without much movement (like the boardroom and courtroom sequences) have an intoxicating allure. He’ll often guide your eyes where to look through his pull-focus and will give other shots plenty of room to admire the frame’s contents.
Compared to Nolan’s other musical scores, Göransson’s work is reeled in to not overpower the words. (Nolan’s films are often criticized for their sound mixing, with the music drowning out the dialogue.) Don’t expect the usual intensity of heavy strings, distortion and ticking-clock sounds. It gets more romantic and poetic during the sequences involving science (listen to the tracks “Quantum Mechanics” and “Gravity Swallows Light”). Then there’s tracks like “Groves” which capture the feeling of what it would be like to drift through the cosmos with all the wonder of the universe. It’s quite beautiful.
Oppenheimer is a film that demands your attention. It’s far from being anything remotely close to a “laundry folding” film. Complex words and ideas hit like a firehose and could be too overwhelming for some. Whether or not its narrative style connects with you, one thing is certain: it’ll send you on a historical research hunt and may persuade you to read its source material in the same way superhero movie fans chase theory pieces and comics to discover all details within. And if that’s not the markings of true cinema, I don’t know what is.
