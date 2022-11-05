People walked back and forth to check out what handcrafted items to buy during the Touch of Rust Market’s 10th Annual Holiday Event at the North Texas Fair & Rodeo Grounds on Saturday morning.

The market included a variety of vendors who had handcrafted, vintage and artisan items for locals to purchase. Vendors came from the North Texas area and from in and out of state.

