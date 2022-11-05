April Rifenburgh, right, of Abilene was one of many vendors at the Touch of Rust Market 10th Annual Holiday Event on Saturday. Rifenburgh made her gourmet caramel candies to sell to customers with a sweet tooth.
People walked back and forth to check out what handcrafted items to buy during the Touch of Rust Market’s 10th Annual Holiday Event at the North Texas Fair & Rodeo Grounds on Saturday morning.
The market included a variety of vendors who had handcrafted, vintage and artisan items for locals to purchase. Vendors came from the North Texas area and from in and out of state.
Co-Founder Cori Warner said the market has been around for 10 years, and it was the first time the market was hosted in Denton.
“We do look for this kind of a venue, where it is an open area and barn concept,” Warner said.
Warner said she has a good base of vendors, many of whom have been with them since they started. Warner said she likes to have vendors from across the state, and the furthest a vendor had participated at the market before was from New Mexico.
April Rifenburgh traveled from Abilene to sell her homemade gourmet caramel candy in various flavors. Rifenburgh, who has been selling her product for three years, said it takes about two hours to make a batch.
Rifenburgh said making the candy reminds her of her childhood since her mother would make caramel candy for her. Rifenburgh physically wraps every single candy, and the profit she makes pays for her son’s karate classes.
Rifenburgh said it’s important to show the vendors support since it represents their love and passion.
“People that put their passion into something is really important,” Rifenburgh said.
Carlye Mitchell came from Gainesville to sell her handmade shopping bags, tote bags and accessories at the market.
Mitchell said she sold a holiday theme bag since the market theme was a holiday. While she has an Etsy shop on the side to sell her products, she said it’s better to sell face-to-face.
“It’s more fun selling in person,” Mitchell said. “I think people have a chance to see it.”
Anita De Boer traveled from Ardmore, Oklahoma, to sell handmade bags and baskets. It has become a tradition in her family to make handcrafted items.
“My mother was a craft person, I’m a craft person, and my kids are craft people,” De Boer said. “We all make something.”
Elena Gomez came from Decatur to sell repurposed items, including recycled jewelry. Gomez said jewelry takes about four days to make.
“People enjoy the fact that everything is recycled,” Gomez said.
The next market is scheduled for April.
