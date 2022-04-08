Let’s face it: No one can do what Michael Bay does. Not even he knows how he does it. (See this recent interview at the 2:50 mark for proof.) While his movies don’t always serve up the best narratives or most genuine characters, the action he manifests is untouchable, kinetic, and riveting. Bay pushes the limits of what’s achievable with crafting an action scene – and Ambulance is his most explosive, fun, and surprisingly emotional feat yet. It’s a high-octane symphony of destruction that whisks together the styles and story beats of George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road and Michael Mann’s Heat.
In Ambulance, cars do aerial dances, and buildings combust almost as often as Jake Gyllenhaal refers to Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as “my brother.” But here, their characters, Danny and Will, are actually bros. Will is a decorated veteran who’s in a financial pinch and desperate to cover his wife’s medical bills. So, in a last-ditch effort, he turns to his adoptive brother Danny, a career criminal who’s a mix of Gyllenhaal's charisma in Love & Other Drugs and mania in Nightcrawler. He ropes Will into a bank robbery that has the potential to set them up for life: a $32 million prize, making it Los Angeles’ biggest bank heist in (fictional) history.
But what movie would this be if everything went swimmingly? So, of course, nothing goes as planned, and the brothers are forced to escape by hijacking an ambulance with a wounded cop (Jackson White) and EMT (Eiza González) in tow. The intense getaway pits Danny and Will against the LAPD's full force (and I mean FULL force), led by an excellent Garret Dillahunt.
From its first few scenes, Ambulance vibrates with the energy of Bay working at the top of his game, propelling us forward without the artificial flavor and cheap characterization that have so often defined Bay’s career post-Transformers. This isn’t Bay returning with another money-making entry. Instead, he actually has a few things to say about our current world in this, especially in its final moments. The man (who rocketed summer action blasts to another world with films like Bad Boys, The Rock, and Armageddon) returns to form to show a new generation of filmmakers how to shape edge-of-your-seat entertainment.
The L.A. skyline is lit with a perfect golden-hour glow and drone shots take you on one of the most exciting roller coaster rides you’ve ever been on in a movie theater. Bay hired these talented teens to fly drones right into crashes and firefights, and it’s absolutely magnetic. He doesn’t overdo it, either (which was a worry of mine). He carefully picks his edits and smashes you from one cut to the next without losing grip on what’s going on. How his framing flows is occasionally messy but entirely fitting and purposely done to mirror the disorienting experience the characters are feeling.
Abdul-Mateen II and Gyllenhaal are a dynamite pairing, but the real MVP is González as Cam Thompson. Her backstory and quick thinking are consistently compelling. Through her character (and others), Ambulance speaks deeply about how complicated the American Dream is and how systemically it can be built for us to fail. One scene of her trying to remove a bullet during a car chase while a surgeon gives her instructions over video chat will kick up your ticker.
Here’s to hoping we experience more movies like this from Bay in the future. He’s truly capable of producing great work when the right material is in front of him. By narrowing his focus (one ambulance on the L.A. streets), Bay can cake on the complexity with his characters and technical wizardry. Ambulance is a true jolt of cinematic electricity, and it demands to be seen in theaters straight away.