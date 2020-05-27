The Vast of Night
★★★½
Rated PG-13, 89 minutes.
Now playing at the Galaxy Drive-in Theatre in Ennis. Available Friday on Amazon Prime Video.
Throughout our existence, we have wondered if other life forms exist beyond our planet. Knowing whether or not we are alone in this vast universe is one of the essential scientific questions, which is why we have seen plenty of cinematic works that have examined this arena of thought. In film, there have been explorations into the unknowns of space and narratives where extraterrestrials visit Earth to experiment and observe human nature. Some tales uncover a lot of truth about our curiosity, while others defuse our mental rockets from ever taking flight.
Fortunately, Andrew Patterson’s stellar filmmaking debut, The Vast of Night, is no small step for cinema-kind. It’s apparent from take off that it oozes with intelligence and immersion. The film is a rare breed that experiments with format and technique while also relying on the power of character and conversion to tractor beam your focus.
Set in 1957, The Vast of Night follows the story of two teens, radio DJ Everett (Jake Horowitz) and switchboard operator Fay (Sierra McCormick), who become convinced that a UFO is hovering above their small-town skies. Narratively, it doesn’t stretch much beyond those plot parameters. The intrigue breathes from its presentation and characterization.
Take, for instance, how Patterson opens his film: with faint visuals of frequency waves painted against a black screen. From there, it transitions to a camera slowly pushing in on an old television set playing a classic episode of a Twilight Zone-duplicate series, titled Paradox Theatre, complete with a Rod Serling-like narration. Patterson doesn’t stop moving toward the screen until we enter the episode – naturally called “The Vast of Night” – and the monochromatic view is colored in as if the audience is Dorothy being welcomed to Oz.
Throughout the film, it pulls in and out of the TV – as well as the picture itself, where the screen is completely black, and the audio is doing all the heavy lifting. If it weren’t so carefully handled and effective, the style could easily be labeled as a pretentious effort. However, Patterson uses these subtle tricks to keep you locked in on the strength of mere storytelling.
The immersion is further solidified by the numerous long takes and compelling dialogue. The camera will often glide through the town as the characters converse about band equipment or tape decks at a school basketball game. (I’m sure you can piece together the importance of audio in the film). The audience follows along like a cat, hungry for knowledge. Who knew that a 10-minute sequence of watching a character work a switchboard could be so riveting? It’s filmmakers like Patterson that gently remind us that we don’t need fast cutting or explosive visuals to maintain a grip on your attention. Sometimes an actor’s face can be enough to inform the viewer.
Just as unique as its visual splendor are the characters themselves. From the moment Everett steps on screen, smoking a cigarette and spitting confidence as if he was plucked from a Jack Kerouac novel, he has you. He’s calm and seems to be the town’s go-to guy when it comes to putting out technical fires. As the primary voice on the local radio station, his investigative tactics pull no punches of captivation. This is evident in an early scene when Everett shows Fay the ropes of how to talk to interview subjects.
McCormick, as Fay, is the heart of The Vast of Night. The overall concern and eagerness of her character pairs well with Everett’s chilled determination. Although some of their dialogue can be challenging to keep up with , given its Aaron Sorkin-like speeds (consider turning on the subtitles if you watch at home), you never lose sight of who these people are and where they come from.
Akin to an episode of The Twilight Zone mixed with a healthy dose of Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Patterson’s debut takes risks and reaps big rewards. It’s unlike anything else. While its conclusion may not match the thrill of its mystery, it’s filled with wonder and sheer exhilaration. So, enter the unknown and let it send your mind out of orbit.