University of North Texas Theatre continues its 2020-2021 season with a streaming production of The Goose: A Play Most Foul.
The Goose is an original play written by Kurt Kelley and directed by Bennett Frohock, both of whom are UNT students. It follows a man named Ricky who is experiencing a serious mental health crisis. The piece is a work about mental illness, friendship and trust.
“Believe your friends before you doubt them, for doubt leads to distrust and distrust leads to dysfunction,” Frohock said in his notes on the play. “Mental illness needs to be destigmatized so people like Ricky will get the help they need before it is too late. Pay attention to how society has shaped Rick’s opinion on mental health treatment.”
The final performances stream at 7:30 p.m. today, April 10, and 2 p.m. this Sunday, April 11.
Reserve free tickets by visiting the online box office.