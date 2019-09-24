The upcoming meeting of the Denton-based Visual Arts Society of Texas will include a needle felting demonstration.
The monthly meeting will be from 6:45 to 9 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St.
Umut Demirguc Thurman will demonstrate the form, which is sculpting with wool using special needles. Thurman is an adjunct faculty member at the University of North Texas College of Visual Arts and Design. She is also a coordinator and instructor in enameling and metals department at the Glass Furnace in Istanbul.
The demonstration and meeting are free for society members, $5 for guests.