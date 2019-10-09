Three musicians from the University of North Texas will perform in the Lewisville Lake Symphony’s upcoming International Chamber Series concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 5500 Morriss Road in Flower Mound.
Sopranos Bree Nichols and Kimberly Watson join pianist Imre Patkai in the concert to perform music by Mozart, Strauss, Bizet, Bernstein, Rodgers & Hammerstein and others. The concert is the first in the symphony’s 2019-20 International Chamber Series.
Nichols performs opera locally and abroad, and founded the Stafford Opera Troupe in Virginia, which operates the tuition-free Summer Opera Program for high school and college vocalists. She studies with Carol Wilson in the UNT College of Music.
Watson has performed with the Fort Worth Symphony and at the Meyerson Symphony Center and Winspear Opera House, both in Dallas. She is a teaching fellow in the UNT College of Music.
Paktai began his piano studies as a child in Budapest, Hungary and has performed in concert halls of Vienna, London, New York, Boston and Dallas. He is a teaching fellow at UNT.
This concert is among concerts in more than 80 countries that are part of Daniel Pearl World Music Days. The concerts commemorate the life of Daniel Pearl, the Wall Street Journal South Asia bureau chief who was kidnapped and assassinated in Pakistan while working on a story about al-Qaida.