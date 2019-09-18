University of North Texas faculty member Philip Lewis is the artistic director of a Chamber Music International, which will open its 34th season at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the Eisemann Center in Richardson.
The chamber ensemble — a quintet — will perform classical European folk music, traditional Chinese music and jazz. The main event for the evening, though, will be the performance of composer Tan Dun's (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) "Ghost Opera." The piece was written for a string quartet and the pipa — sometimes called a Chinese lute.
Tickets cost $40 for adults, $35 for seniors and $10 for students. For reservations, visit http://bit.ly/2Ie2xn5.
Lewis teaches violin and chamber music at the UNT College of Music.