The legendary ‘Heat’ and ‘The Last of the Mohicans’ actor Wes Studi (left) joins Dale Dickey (right) in a quiet, romantic film where two former childhood friends rekindle their connection and embrace life’s simple pleasures. Now playing in select theaters. Opens in Dallas-Fort Worth on Aug. 12.
Set amid the majestic Colorado Rocky Mountains, near a gleaming lake on a sparsely populated campsite, Max Walker-Silver’s directorial debut, A Love Song, carries a hopeful, sweet tune of romantic longing. It centers on a woman named Faye (Hell or High Water’s Dale Dickey), who passes the time by listening to the radio in her camper, catching crawdads and reading guides to birds and stars. She’s waiting for someone.
One day, he arrives – Lito (The Last of the Mohicans and Heat’s Wes Studi), a childhood friend who’s not quite an old flame to Faye, but they talk of a kiss attempt from their youth. Their significant others passed away some years ago, and they have arranged to meet up again by this peaceful lake to catch up and make sense of the fog that has clouded their lives in their older ages.
A Love Song plays like a classic, romantic short story. You can recognize the bones of it, but it’s the little tangents between the notes that really make it sing. It's a simple, stripped-down narrative that doesn’t include any grand dramatic swings or big twists. There are no noticeable antagonists, only time and loneliness. Faye and Lito have been without company for so long that they forgot what it’s like to reminisce and feel the warmth of another.
It’s a gentle, sweet film about life’s simple pleasures. It packs in so many thoughts about our world and how we live in it without drawing attention to itself. For example, one scene shows the two friends commenting on how the lake’s shore used to stretch further back and did not see many manufactured structures, hinting at how we often steal from nature. It doesn’t strike the audience over the head, just an observation that comes up as fast as it leaves for the next memory explored in their conversation.
In a movie season that typically sees features moving at a certain pace of storytelling, it’s nice and refreshing when one pumps the brakes to share something meaningful like A Love Song does. You may not notice the impact it has on you until after it’s over and you feel the weight of your heart. It sneaks up on you, and it showcases two mighty performances.
Give it your time, and you might take in some of life’s stillness more. But not until you prime your excitement with our actor’s video interview below.
The Denton Record-Chronicle had the opportunity to (virtually) sit down with Studi to discuss the film in more depth this week. We chatted about the creative fruits that come from A Love Song's quieter moments, and we may have felt compelled to ask about Studi’s thoughts on Michael Mann’s Heat 2 book and the possibility of it being a film.
A Love Song is now playing in select theaters. It opens in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Aug. 12 -- including the Angelika Film Center in Plano and Dallas.