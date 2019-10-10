The Texas Woman’s University Theatre Program opens its 2019-2020 season with William Shakespeare’s Macbeth.
Directed by Associate Professor Steven Young, Macbeth tells the tragic story of a Scottish warrior who is spurred on by a prophecy to claim the Scottish crown. But he’s also driven by his cunning, ambitious and devious wife. Thirst for power drives Macbeth to commit vicious acts of murder in the midst of paranoia.
Performances are 8 p.m. on Oct. 16-19 and 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Redbud Theatre Complex, located on the north side of Hubbard Hall. $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors. Admission to the Oct. 19 performance is pay-what-you-can. For reservations, call 940-898-2020 or visit www.twu.edu/theatre.