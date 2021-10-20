Kids and parents make their way through a trick or treat line inside the Mary Eleanor Brackenridge Student Union while others wait for face painting during Texas Woman's University's Boo at the U event, Thursday, October 22, 2015, in Denton, TX. David Minton/DRC
Texas Woman's University is bringing back "Boo at the U," a fall festival for families officials canceled last year thanks to COVID-19.
The free event will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 just outside of Hubbard Hall and TWU Gardens, 301 Administration Dr. on the campus.
For a donation of canned food, local families can sample treats and eats, inflatables, dancing, music, candy and more.
David Sweeten, the director of the TWU Student Union said the university welcomes the return of the fall event.
"It's one of the great event traditions here at TWU, and it always draws a large crowd. To keep everybody safe, we're modifying it a little," Sweeten said of the decision to keep all of the features of the event outside. "But our goal is to ensure that everyone has a spook-tacular experience."
In addition to photo opportunities and free activities, families can take part in a build-a-buddy workshop for $7 per child and build a plush version of the TWU Owl mascot (with a Boo at the U T-shirt for the 8-inch bird) while supplies last.
Should it rain, the event will move to 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28, but the forecast is clear so far. Parking is available starting at 5:30 p.m. in any "all decal" lots, marked with a black curb.