Soaring into theaters this Memorial Day weekend is Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to the high-flying 1986 action movie that put Tom Cruise on the highway to superstardom.
Following John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever and Urban Cowboy, Cruise’s blockbuster had a major influence on pop culture. We’re at the disco one year, cutting a little rug with our hair sprayed-to-death dos and open shirts. Another, we’re in honky-tonks, riding mechanical bulls while sporting our cowboy boots and hats. And then, it was bomber jackets, aviator sunglasses and a lot of Kenny Loggins ruling our stereos. What a time it was to be alive.
Thirty-six years later, there’s still a need for speed. A lot has happened in cinema since Top Gun was released, for better and worse. But we never lost the loving feeling for practical stunts, compassionate characters and the pursuit to find our wingmen and women in life. So, here we are, three decades (and some change) later. Maverick is back, and better than ever!
Review:
Summer blockbusters and movies (period) don’t get much better than Top Gun: Maverick. It’s top-shelf popcorn buttered with genuine human drama and high-stakes action. Cruise and his frequent collaborators, like director Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion) and screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie (Mission: Impossible - Fallout), have cracked a code of filmmaking that pulls you in with such force and lingering effects. Maverick seamlessly balances nostalgia with new-age tricks and storytelling. You’ll feel the conditions these characters face and the weight of what’s at hand. It’s the thrill of a lifetime.
We meet Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Cruise) 30-something years later in this film. These days, he mostly flies solo, polishing his planes and still wrestling with the heartache of losing his best friend, Goose. He has evaded the ranks in his career because he’s someone, as you know, who doesn’t play by the book. The risky pilot is summoned by Top Gun, the U.S. Navy’s flying school for fighter pilots, to help train the next generation of great aviators to take on enemy forces and their threatening operations.
Reluctant at first, Maverick accepts the responsibility at the behest of his old wingman, Ice (Val Kilmer, who returns in a touching appearance), who’s now an admiral in the U.S. Navy. While he tries to fight off his own demons, Maverick tries to whip these fliers into shape – including Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin (Glen Powell), Lt. Javy 'Coyote' Machado (Greg Tarzan Davis) and Lt. Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the latter of whom is the son of late Goose.
Maverick has the youthful energy of the original film while also incorporating some much-needed wisdom to make this sequel soar. It’s got the best of both worlds. You’ll crack a smile at the new crew bringing in their own form of cockiness, and your arms will open to what exists inside Maverick’s head and heart. Along with its stellar last third, Cruise’s character’s emotional and spiritual journey is a surprising one that elevates the material to a memorable platform.
Top Gun: Maverick kicks serious butt, and it deserves your attention on the largest screen possible.
Q&A
To celebrate Top Gun: Maverick’s release this weekend, the Denton Record-Chronicle got the opportunity to discuss it with stars Glen Powell (J.D. Dillard’s upcoming war drama Devotion) and Greg Tarzan Davis (Grey's Anatomy series). In the below transcribed interview, film critic Preston Barta talks to the talents about executing action with little-to-no computer-generated effects, working on Cruise’s wing, and maybe even a few fun (non-spoilery) Easter eggs.
The following is a transcript of an interview conducted on May 25 by phone. Some of the questions and answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
Preston Barta: Personally, already being a fan of Top Gun, I was no doubt going to be here for this sequel. But when you add, “you’re going to see real actors in the cockpit and the full capacity of the airplanes while watching the movie,” well, it’s hard not to get romantic about cinema. So, thank you both for suffering panic attacks for me. It looked glorious.
Greg Tarzan Davis: [laughs] Man, this means a lot. Listen, this is a movie for everybody.
I’ve heard you both speak about the new respect this experience has given you for fighter pilots. I will probably go my whole life not knowing what it’s like to be up there, doing the dives, and feeling that pressure on your body. Even though this film gives me a good sense of what that may be like, what is perhaps something I will never understand about it unless I’ve been in your shoes and done the things you’ve done?
Davis: I don't think you can replicate G forces. I mean, I don't know where you can get a G force feeling. I think that's the most—well, I won't say the most because living with the Navy for the year that we did, that was very immersive, and that's where we gained a lot of respect for them as well. But being in the air, pulling Gs—it’s hard to describe to someone else. It’s like your weight multiplying seven, eight times.
Glen Powell: Yes. G force is almost impossible to explain to anybody. Everybody who has flown in a commercial airline or has been in a Gravitron at a carnival has felt G force. But to do it at this level is an experience like nothing you can imagine. I also think flying in formation is one thing that I'll never forget. When you’re literally wing-to-wing with another airplane, like inches away, it's a really hard thing to process. To answer your question, I would say it’s the degree of precision that these pilots fly with.
I think the one thing that people just are unaware of is that these guys are engineers. The men and women in these planes have to be brains as well as athletes, right? The math that they're calculating while they're in a cockpit is incredible. So, in addition to the respect, sacrifice, and abilities, the on-to-go trigonometry that it takes to be one of the best of the best is unbelievably impressive. I think that's one of the things that people wouldn't see. It’s what I wasn't expecting.
Davis: Right.
So well said. As I could imagine, there’s also the beauty of it all. You’re seeing the world from all new angles. For instance, there’s that great opening scene with Mav when he’s zipping at multi-Gs, more than what some astronauts endure during rocket launches. But he reaches the level where space and Earth meet, and it has a spiritual effect. He says, “Talk to me, Goose.” Those kinds of scenes are scattered across the entire film. Did you guys have these campfire moments where you discussed the larger meanings of the material that may have helped you discover something even greater in the process?
Davis: Yeah, that happened all the time. We continue to say that working with Tom was like a masterclass, and it came from him sharing stories outside of this movie and giving us insight into what he was looking for in the film from his many years of experience. We were able to sit down and discuss what it was like to film what we're expected to film in Top Gun: Maverick.
I watched the original Top Gun many, many times, and I had the expectation of trying to replicate that because I'm like, "OK, yeah. This is what people want to see because this is why they love the first one." And Tom pulled us aside, and he was like, "We're not making that movie. We're making our own movie." That really prompted the conversations, like you said, for those human moments. And because times are different now from when they used to make movies back then, and how that movie came out and this movie today, 36 years later.
So, we did have those conversations about how we can keep this big spectacle of a movie grounded in reality, so that it's not just like, "Oh cool, jets." Let's find a human element within the different stories – family, friendship, love, competition, and things like that. And that's what I think makes this film so great, that it's not just in the air.
You’re so very right, and I appreciate that attention and dedication.
Hey, Glen, sorry, I got to ask: So, Hangman, your character, there’s a certain song he plays on the jukebox in the bar – Foghat’s “Slow Ride,” one of the greatest songs ever.
Powell: Yeah!
During the beach football scene, you say, “All right. All right.”
Powell: All right. [Laughs]
But not the third “all right.” So, did you console your good buddy, Rick [a.k.a. filmmaker Richard Linklater, who directed Powell in 2016’s Everybody Wants Some!! and this year’s Apollo 10 ½], about these hat tips to a certain film of his, and has he seen Top Gun: Maverick to know that they exist?
Powell: No! Do not tell Rick that I do that Easter egg in there. But that’s specifically for my friends, Matthew McConaughey and Richard Linklater. That is an Easter egg for both of them.
Good, good. Well, I’m happy to hear that. And nice touch on punching in “86” on the jukebox, by the way.
Powell: Yeah! Nobody picked up on that either.
Davis: Wait, what?
Powell: Well, 86 on the jukebox. I punched in 86, which is the year the original Top Gun was released.
Davis: Oh, you know… Oh, wow. You’re a genius, man.
Powell: Oh, Easter eggs, baby.
Davis: I guess I need to go back and watch the movie.
Powell: Yeah!
Well, I know we’re about to run out of time, so I’ll cut you loose on this: When we are introduced to your characters, you’re playing darts in the bar. The added intrigue is that it’s Mav observing you guys as you’re playing, having fun, and all the youthful energy you have. It’s reminding him of his experience earlier on.
I think it’s very clear Tom has a lot of energy, more than I do. So, did working with him, talking with him, give you a stronger connection with the younger sides of yourselves – the kind that will make decisions without thinking and engage in playful, daring activities?
Powell: I'll say, at the very beginning of this process, he said the original movie is a coming-of-age story, and this movie's a man-facing-his-age story. So, that competition, that camaraderie, that fun, the joy of being a young fighter pilot and what that means, we have to represent that. And it's an interesting thing because we are representing that, also, in a way that has to be in the face of the existential crisis. Maverick is going, "Can I fly this fast forever or do I have to land at some point?" And I think that's what makes this story different and compelling – all those big thematic ideas that you're talking about. What we’re tackling in this movie is on a greater scale, and I think it was really fun getting to talk to Tom about it all.
It seems like a fun action-adventure movie, but this movie is really about how to live life, get the most out of it, and when you are going to land. And is it ever time to land? Do you need to? And what happens when you slow down? I think that's what Maverick is dealing with is his identity: the need for speed. And I think it's a beautiful thing that we’re tackling and representing in this movie.
Davis: It’s interesting that you said “youthful energy.” I had a friend who saw the movie, and the first thing he told me was, "Tom seemed so young in this film, like very youthful and energized." And it made him feel good that he was watching him do that. And then he went back and watched the original Top Gun because he hadn't seen it. And he was like, "Yeah, I knew I wasn't tripping. Like I feel like Maverick was youthful, but at the same time, he felt like he had to mature while doing it all as well." I thought that was very interesting, and it's cool that you actually brought that up.
Powell: Tom is doing this expert level of acting. What he's doing is transferring a character from an original movie, bringing it, updating it, and finding all the complexities of how he exists now. It's just amazing.