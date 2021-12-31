It’s the last day of 2021, and it’s time to list the absolute best (or at least my 15 favorite) movies of the year.
All year long, critics (like myself) obsess over these top films lists. I log everything I see (thanks, Letterboxd), rank them as I watch them and often make some terrible decisions in retrospect. Next year, I will likely be looking at this list in disgust. “Where’s [this film] or [that film]?!” Hey, it happens. But I did my best to collect my thoughts amid a wave of For Your Consideration screeners to feel proud about these picks, and I do.
So, enjoy this celebration of the movies that made the most of a changing film landscape!
15. Shiva Baby
There was a funny quote going around about Shiva Baby (an anxiety-filled comedy about a young bisexual Jewish woman trying to navigate the chaos at a shiva) where someone said, “it’s like Uncut Gems on steroids.” For anyone who’s seen that two-hour panic attack, you know your heart is going to be put through the wringer here. You may even grind your teeth down to the gums. However, through all its hilariously uncomfortable situations is a raw and sweet love story. (Ah, the last moment!) Rachel Sennott is a knock-out.
14. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Oh, my gosh! If an award for the most quotable movie of 2021 existed, Barb and Star would totally get it. It’s so bonkers and deliciously entertaining. Jamie Dornan ripping open his shirt and singing about how seagulls should hear his prayer will be that image/song that the guys in Inside Out will send back up into my brain like they did the chewing gum jingle. So funny, stupid and amazing!
13. The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Filmmakers Chris Miller and Phil Lord can punch up any story with life and energy that’s unmatchable. No matter how familiar or predictable the journey may seem, they dodge expectations with heart and style. Netlflix’s animated robopocalypse feature hits all the feels. Read my full review here>>
12. Moffie
War films most certainly acknowledge the horrors and heartbreaks of going into combat. But great ones allow the conflict against nations (or humankind) to serve in the background. In Oliver Hermanus’ Moffie, we witness an incredibly harrowing amalgamation of themes (such as white male toxicity, homophobia, racism, institutionalization and trauma). Yet, as brutal and uncomfortable as it sounds, there’s a particular tenderness to the film that finds beauty in seeing men being destroyed psychologically. Read my full review here>>
11. The Souvenir: Part II
This quiet sequel is a gift. It doesn’t offer more of the same but rather looks at what we’ve learned through a different lens, much like going from Before Sunrise to Before Sunset. Brilliant storyteller Joanna Hogg captures life as it is experienced, avoids the “temptation to be obvious” and breaks down narrative barriers with her semi-autobiographical emotional odyssey. Wonderful. Read my full review here>>
10. Pig
It’s difficult not to think of John Wick when it involves a character looking for the people who wrong their animal. Instead of it being a dog, it’s obviously a pig here. However, what’s not so apparent with this Nicolas Cage-starring vehicle is how it’s not a revenge tale. It’s an anti-revenge film that uses reason and an emotional force to throw its punches. There’s no other way to describe it other than “beautiful.”
9. Don’t Look Up
The Twittersphere seems to be bringing out the big-red pen for Adam McKay’s latest satire, but this critic loved it. It’s so intelligent, scary and laugh-out-loud funny. Don’t Look Up casts a wide net, tackling nearly every social and political concern, and doing so with aplomb. It clearly has a lot on its mind, and it’s up to the viewer if you think McKay juggles it all with ease. I think he does. Watch: We’re going to be looking back on this one and loving it later. Read my full review here>>
8. Bo Burnham: Inside
In the future, if someone were to ask me what it was like to go through COVID when it started, I will point them in this direction. Comedian and storyteller Bo Burnham has articulation skills and imagination that many dream of having. Burnham’s pandemic-era musical fantasy crackles with an electric fever through catchy songs, truth jabs and technical wizardry.
7. Spider-Man: No Way Home
The third installment in Tom Holland's Spider-Man series swung in late this year, but it sent us out of 2021 cinema with a bang! Spider-Man: No Way Home managed to unspool a tangled web of characters, backstories and motivations, and it had us all cheering, laughing and crying in a way that has been experienced since Avengers: Endgame. In this case, three truly is the magic number. Read my full review here>>
6. C’mon C’mon
Director Mike Mills is a master of his craft. He creates these profound and sincere cinematic visual essays about family. A24’s C’mon C’mon triggers a sensory flood and opens a case full of reflective material about our ever-shifting emotional and mental landscapes. It understands and celebrates life’s complexities and connections. Quaint and endearing. Read my full review here>>
5. Dune
If this was a complete experience, Dune very well could have been at the top of this list. That said, it still generates so much excitement and intrigue in the first part of its two-movie narrative. The first hour of this sci-fi epic was near perfection in my eyes. Nobody can build up tension and drop you into a world quite like filmmaker Denis Villeneuve. We all need Part Two, pronto! Read my full review here>>
4. Spencer
Many are just recognizing Kristen Stewart’s award-worthy performance as Princess Diana, but I also invite you to drink in the rest of Spencer’s genius. It’s such a deep dive into the psychology of someone who feels stuck and is suffocating. Backed by a dazzling color palette, Jonny Greenwood’s hauntingly beautiful musical score and touching moments of vulnerability and humanity, Pablo Larraín’s film is a sublimely surreal and immersive picture. Read my full review here>>
3. Summertime
It was a bummer to see this incredible spoken word project hardly make a blip on the radar. Blindspotting and Raya and the Last Dragon director Carlos López Estrada collaborated with an immensely talented roster of youth poets (who served as co-writers and stars). Set during a single summer’s day and night (Do the Right Thing style), we explore what makes the City of Angels such a unique place for some people to call home. Simply magical. Read my full review here>>
2. Licorice Pizza
On another day, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza could have been my No. 1 movie pick of the year. I’m a sucker for movies where there’s no clear A-to-B plot structure – when they’re as loose as life is while tossing in plenty of fun characters and words of wisdom to chew on. Licorice Pizza could rub some people the wrong way, but I found the central relationship to be a complex ride of warm and fuzzy feelings. Read my full review here>>
1. King Richard
If you were to look up my top films of any year within the past five, you would notice a commonality. I flock towards works about fatherhood and parenting. King Richard, starring Will Smith, is about that, but it’s also about so much more. It’s truly an inspiring work that features some of the year’s best performances, direction, writing, cinematography – the whole shebang. This one tugged at my heartstrings like no other, had me on the edge of my seat and delivered the best message about being humble. Read my full review here>>
Honorable mentions: 16. Mass, 17. Drive My Car, 18. Swan Song, 19. The Green Knight, 20. The French Dispatch, 21. Red Rocket, 22. Titane, 23. The Lost Daughter, 24. Playing with Sharks and 25. The Loneliest Whale
Bottom of the barrel: Coming 2 America, The Addams Family 2, Halloween Kills, Cherry and Mortal Kombat
Best documentaries: Introducing Selma Blair, Playing with Sharks, The Loneliest Whale, Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror and Val
Best international feature: Drive My Car, Titane, The Worst Person in the World, Petite Maman and Flee
Best horror flicks: Malignant, Fear Street: Part One - 1994, Seance, There’s Someone Inside Your House and Old
Best comedies: Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Don’t Look Up, Bad Trip, Jungle Cruise and Copshop
Best musicals: Bo Burnham: Inside, Encanto; tick, tick…Boom!; West Side Story and Cyrano.
Most rewatchable films: Jungle Cruise, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Copshop and Malignant
Movies I didn’t get: The Power of the Dog, Belfast, No Time to Die, Last Night in Soho and In the Earth
Movies they didn’t get: Don’t Look Up, Monday, The Tomorrow War, The Forever Purge and Old
Best movie scenes:
- The Worst Person in the World - when the world stops so the central character can spend the day with her lover
- Malignant - when “the backwards man” fights a whole jail cell of people
- Licorice Pizza - when Alana Haim backs a truck down a hill
- Don’t Look Up - when Leonardo DiCaprio lets his true feelings be known about the world’s idiocy
- Dune - when the spice harvester breaks down and Oscar Isaac decides to save the workers