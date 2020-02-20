Leap Day means hilarity for the Artists Enclave of Denton County.
The collective has big plans for Leap Day — a day that only rolls around every four years, when February gets a 29th day. This year, the arts collective hosts a one-night-only event that mixes up sketch comedy, improv, visual art and jazz in a single evening. And if that wasn’t enough, the show — ConFABulation — includes an onsite podcast co-hosted by an enclave member.
“In June of 2019, Artists Enclave got a $400 grant (from the Greater Denton Arts Council) for a theatrical project,” said Susan Carol Davis, the co-founder of the collective. “At the time, we didn’t have a show or a place to perform — we talked about the (Denton Community Theatre) Black Box (Theatre) or Rubber Gloves. Even so, it was exciting to get the grant.”
Davis attends church and sits on the worship committee with Dallas comedian Sarah Adams, and Davis learned that Adams had a writing partner —Maggie Rieth Austin, also a Dallas comedian. The pair is part of a comedy group called The Monthly Junk. They're both members of the Dallas Comedy Club.
Davis broached the topic of a Leap Day comedy with Adams, who said she was intrigued.
“We just clicked early on,” Adams said. “We’ve done a lot of comedy videos, and we’ve done a lot of improv. We’ve done a lot of comedy videos and film work in the area. More than that, we’re friends.”
To create ConFABulation, Austin and Adams are drawing on their comedy skills for an evening of free-wheeling fun. The show will follow the pattern of short-form comedy improv — think Whose Line Is It Anyway? Adams and Austin will invite the audience to participate in a rollicking show. They've been a writing duo for years now, and one of their comedy videos has more than a million views on YouTube — though the team says it's because of a little-known fascination with the goings-on in the ladies room.
Working on comedy with The Monthly Junk — and on the projects they've done together — Austin and Adams developed their chops.
"Through sketch writing, we were able to find voices that are grounded in truth," Adams said. "You can say a lot of things to an audience if they know the voice is grounded in truth."
Austin said comedy, when deployed expertly, can cut through the noise of nonsense.
"You call out the absurdity," she said. "In comedy, you can call that out and other people say, 'Yes! That's exactly what I've been feeling!' There's a lot of power with that."
The duo has honed its long form improv — which is less like Whose Line Is It Anyway and more like performers building a scene from a word and unfolding it in front of the audience. But for ConFABulation, which is a cheeky reference to a real condition where someone with a memory disorder makes up stories to fill in the gaps, the pair will work their short-form magic.
“This is going to be very Denton-centric,” Adams said. “We’ll probably use some items from the (Denton Record-Chronicle) police blotter, and references that people in Denton will get right off the bat.”
What makes ConFABulation more Denton-centric? Jazz pianist Micahel Clement, who is pursuing a master’s degree from University of North Texas College of Music, will tickle the keys. And with Artists Enclave, visual art is never far away: Denton artist Brian Pierce will paint on stage during the action.
Austin and Adams said audiences crave humor.
“I do think we’re in an age where comedy is appreciated,” Adams said. “People are looking to add levity to their lives.”
Austin said comedy is at everyone’s fingertips.
“There are so many different ways to get comedy,” she said. “So many platforms. You’ve got streaming. You’ve got comedy on Instagram and social media. You can find it everywhere.”
Adams said improv has a particular charm.
"You get up there and you make it happen. You share it with the audience. It's never going to be seen again," she said. "Really, performing with Maggie is the best thing I do."
Austin agreed.
"The times and the people I really enjoy working with are when everyone is having fun," she said. "When we got serious about writing together, we were working on something and we stood up and threw our pens down and were like, 'This is so fun!' And were good at it."
All attendees can add their own Leap Day message and artwork to a special time capsule project to be opened in four years. Nana's Lunch Box food truck will sell food and drinks from the Rubber Gloves bar. Parking is free.