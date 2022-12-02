Courthouse lights

The Denton Holiday Lighting Festival will light up the downtown Square and surrounding areas on Friday evening, Dec. 2.

 DRC file photo

A sense of wonder twinkles in the eyes of children and adults alike when multicolored and white lights glow as the Denton Holiday Lighting Festival begins. The flip of a switch on Friday, Dec. 2, will brighten the night sky in Downtown Denton as families and friends delight in a tree-lighting ceremony and live entertainment.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you