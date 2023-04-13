There’s plenty to celebrate around the Denton area this weekend, with a variety of events going on for locals.
That includes celebrating the grand opening of Yellow Dog, which bills itself as Denton’s first DIY art bar and gallery, making the drive to Pilot Point to celebrate 100 years of state parks, or staying in town to view “Metal Mania,” showcasing the work of University of North Texas metalsmithing students.
Friday
Author Christine Barker
Where: Patchouli Joe’s Books & Indulgences, 221 W. Hickory St.
When: Friday, 5-7 p.m.
Author Christine Barker will visit to read selections from her book Third Girl From the Left, followed by a Q&A session and book signing.
Food N’ Fun Friday
Where: North Lakes Driving Range, next to North Lakes Recreation Center, 2001 W. Windsor Drive.
When: Friday, 5-9 p.m.
Hit all-you-can-hit golf balls for $20 at the North Lakes Driving Range. There will also be cornhole and plant-based burgers and fries sold by the event’s visiting food truck, Jackie Mays Burger.
Can’t make it out this Friday? The Denton Parks and Recreation Department hosts the event every second Friday of the month.
Metal Mania: Senior Metalsmith Show
Where: UNT CoLab, 207 N. Elm St., Suite 101
When: Friday gallery hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. The opening reception is from 5 to 7 p.m.
The exhibition will feature work from six University of North Texas jewelry artists who blend their styles into one show. These six seniors will showcase pieces they made during their time in the UNT metals program, including rings, bold pendants and more.
The artists are Jack Cely, Hayley Cheney, Fennec Dominguez, Oli Kell, Grace Labya and Avery Lyda.
Movie in the ‘Jurassic’ Park
Where: Quakertown Park, 700 Oakland St.
When: Friday, 7-10 p.m.
Denton Parks & Rec presents an outdoor screening of the 1993 movie. Bring a blanket or chairs to sit on the lawn to watch Jurassic Park. The family event will also feature bounce houses, crafts and other activities.
Saturday
Greenfest
Where: Ray Roberts Lake State Park — Isle Du Bois Unit, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point.
When: Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Celebrate 100 Years of Texas State Parks during Greenfest on the Greenbelt 2023, which includes a 5K run, a 1-mile fun run and a free family festival centered on health, wellness and outdoor recreation.
Every state park in Texas will host at least one special community event during the 2023 centennial year.
April Indie Author Book Fair
Where: Patchouli Joe’s Books & Indulgences, 221 W. Hickory St.
When: Saturday, noon-3 p.m.
Various independent authors will be in the store signing and selling copies of their books.
Denton ISD Mariachi Y Folklorico Showcase
Where: TWU’s Margo Jones Performance Hall, on the first floor of the Music Building, 1100 Oakland St.
When: Saturday, 5-7 p.m.
Denton ISD mariachi students will first start their day with clinics in voice, trumpet, guitar, vihuela, guitarron and violin at Texas Wiman’s University. Then, they’ll rehearse with student folklorico dancers before showing off their skills in the Mariachi Y Folklorico Showcase at 5 p.m. at Margo Jones Performance Hall.
Yellow Dog grand opening and art show
Where: 219 E. Hickory St.
When: Saturday, noon-2 p.m.
Denton artist John Bramblitt’s Yellow Dog Art Bar & Gallery is celebrating its grand opening. The opening event will have art-inspired drinks, allowing attendees to get creative with an art kit. The event will kick off its inaugural art show featuring work from local artist Bryan Kelly.
Texas Tradition Rodeo 2023
Where: North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd.
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Tickets: $5 for parking, $15 for admission
The Texas Gay Rodeo Association is hosting the event featuring riders and contestants from across the nation and Canada. The rodeo will also have entertainment, music and more. (The Denton Record-Chronicle wrote about the rodeo coming to town in 2019.)
Denton Dash
Where: South Lakes Park, 556 Hobson Lane
When: Saturday, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Tickets: $35
Run or walk during the Denton ISD Council of PTA’s 11th annual 5K event. The event raises funds for the Denton ISD senior scholarships.
Sunday
Fae Folk Market 2023
Where: Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St.
When: Sunday, 1-6 p.m.
Tickets: $5
Denton Art & Performance Collab is hosting its second market featuring local vendors and music performances. The event will also feature a unicorn photo booth, a petting zoo and more.
Scheduled artists:
- 2 p.m. — Matt Cochran
- 3 p.m. — Timothy Stevens
- 4 p.m. — “Intro to Hoop” class with Suzy + open flow
- 5 p.m. — The Bret Crow Show
Glow LGBTQIA+ Real Talk Y’all
Where: First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St.
When: Sunday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
First United Methodist Church hosts a safe space strictly for members of the LGBTQIA+ community to talk and support each other. Attendees can submit anonymous questions into a bucket and answer them together.
