Greenfest
Greenfest on the Greenbelt on Saturday will help celebrate 100 years of Texas State Parks.

There’s plenty to celebrate around the Denton area this weekend, with a variety of events going on for locals.

That includes celebrating the grand opening of Yellow Dog, which bills itself as Denton’s first DIY art bar and gallery, making the drive to Pilot Point to celebrate 100 years of state parks, or staying in town to view “Metal Mania,” showcasing the work of University of North Texas metalsmithing students.

Jurassic Park

Grant (Sam Neill) loves his dinos in 1992’s Jurassic Park. Denton Parks & Recreation presents the movie on a giant outdoor screen this Friday night at Quakertown Park.
Texas Tradition Rodeo

The Texas Gay Rodeo brings the Texas Tradition Rodeo back to Denton on Saturday and Sunday.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

