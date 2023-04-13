There's plenty to celebrate around the Denton area this weekend, with a variety of events going on for locals.
That includes celebrating the grand opening of Yellow Dog, which bills itself as Denton's first DIY art bar and gallery, making the drive to Pilot Point to celebrate 100 years of state parks, or staying in town to view "Metal Mania," showcasing the work of University of North Texas metalsmithing students.
Friday
Author Christine Barker
Where: Patchouli Joe's, 221 West Hickory St.
When: Friday, 5-7 p.m.
Author Christine Barker will visit to read her book, Third Girl from the Left, followed by a Q&A session and book signing.
Food N' Fun Friday
Where: North Lakes Recreation Center & Park, 2001 W. Windsor Drive.
When: Friday, 5-9 p.m.
Hit all-you-can-hit golf balls for $20 at the North Lakes Driving Range. Can’t go to the event? The Denton Parks and Recreational Department hosts the event every second Friday of the month.
Metal Mania: Senior Metalsmith Show
Where: The UNT CoLab, 207 N. Elm St., 101
When: Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
The exhibition will feature work from six University of North Texas jewelry artists who blend their styles into one show. These six seniors will showcase pieces they made during their time in the UNT Metals program, including rings, bold pendants and more.
Opening reception is from 5 to 7 p.m.
The artists are Jack Cely, Hayley Cheney, Fennec Dominguez, Oli Kell, Grace Labya and Avery Lyda.
Watch Jurassic Park
Where: Quakertown Park, 700 Oakland St.
When: Friday, 7-10 p.m.
Bring a blanket or chairs to sit on the lawn to watch Jurassic Park. The family event will also feature bounce houses, crafts and other activities.
Saturday
Celebrate 100 Years of Texas State Parks
Where: Ray Roberts Lake State Park — Isle Du Bois Unit, 100 P W 4137, Pilot Point
When: Saturday, 7:30 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Celebrate 100 Years of Texas State Parks during Greenfest 2023, which includes a 5k run, a 1-mile fun run and a family festival centered on health, wellness and outdoor recreation.
Every state park in Texas will host at least one special community event during the 2023 Centennial year.
April Indie Author Book Fair
Where: Patchouli Joe's Books & Indulgences, 221 W. Hickory St.
When: Saturday, noon–3 p.m.
Various indie authors will be in the store signing and selling copies of their books.
Denton ISD Mariachi Y Folklorico Showcase
Where: 1100 Oakland St.
When: Saturday, 5-7 p.m.
Attend the Denton Independent School District’s Mariachi Y Folklorico Showcase at the Margo Jones Performance Hall.
Yellow Dog Grand Opening and art show
Where: 219 E. Hickory St.
When: Saturday, noon-2 p.m.
The Denton DIY art bar and gallery is celebrating its grand opening. The opening event will have art-inspired drinks, allowing attendees to get creative with an art kit. The event will kick off its inaugural art show featuring work from local artist Bryan Kelly.
Texas Tradition Rodeo 2023
Where: Denton County Fair Grounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd.
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Tickets: $5 for parking and $15 for admission
The Texas Gay Rodeo Association is hosting the event featuring riders and contestants from across the nation and Canada. The rodeo will also have entertainment, music and more.
Denton Dash
Where: South Lakes Park, 556 Hobson Lane
When: Saturday, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Tickets: $35
Run or walk during the 11th Annual Denton Independent School District Council of PTA’s 5K event. The fundraiser event is for the Denton ISD senior scholarships.
Sunday
Fae Folk Market 2023
Where: Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St.
When: Sunday, 1-6 p.m.
Tickets: $5
Denton Art & Performance Collab is hosting its second market featuring vendors and music performances. The event will also feature a unicorn photo booth, a petting zoo and more.
Scheduled artists
2 p.m. Matt Cochran
3 p.m. Timothy Stevens
4 p.m. "Intro to Hoop” class with Suzy + open flow
5 p.m. The Bret Crow Show
Glow LGBTQIA+ Real Talk Y’all
Where: First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St.
When: Sunday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The LGBTQIA+ community will host a conversation and support each other. Attendees can submit anonymous questions into a bucket, and panelists will answer them together.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.