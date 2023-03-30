More events around the city are starting to pop up as we get into the spring season. Bring an umbrella on Friday and Sunday as showers are expected, while Saturday is expected to have sunny skies.
Find handmade and fresh products during the opening day of the Denton Community Market, hop around 15 spots downtown for drinks during the Mimosa Hop or learn how beer is made in Denton County Brewing Co.'s workshop.
Friday
Where: Denton City Hall, 215 E. McKinney St.
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
On International Transgender Day of Visibility, OUTreach Denton is hosting a rally outside Denton City Hall to speak out against the anti-transgender bills that have been under consideration in the Texas Legislature.
Where: UNT CoLab, 207 N. Elm St., Suite 101
When: Friday, 5-7 p.m.
The opening reception for the latest exhibit at the UNT CoLab will feature work from 20 graduating seniors in the University of North Texas photography program. Expect photos from a range of photographic genres and mediums. The exhibition will run through April 11.
Where: Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St.
When: Friday, 8-11 p.m.
Tickets: $10
The exotic show will feature seven burlesque artists throughout the night. Enjoy Latin cuisine, raffle prizes and stage games. Proceeds will go toward helping present the Panama Burlesque Festival.
Saturday
Where: 317 W. Mulberry St.
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It’s the Denton Community Market's opening day this year, featuring local vendors selling fresh or handmade products every Saturday until November. Opening day will also feature music throughout the day.
Where: Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave.
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon
Denton's health fair allows locals ages 50 and older to connect with services and resources. Door prizes will be given out throughout the event.
Where: Locations around downtown Denton
When: Saturday, with Mimosa Hop from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the Fashion Show at 2 p.m. Spring Open House continues through the weekend at participating stores.
Tickets: $25
Hop on over to 15 local restaurants to taste samples of handcrafted mimosas. Participants can turn in their passport checklist for a chance to win prize drawings and take home glassware as a souvenir. All ticket proceeds benefit the Denton Main Street Foundation, the nonprofit dedicated to preserving downtown Denton.
This weekend's Spring Open House will showcase a Spring Fashion Showcase at 2 p.m. Saturday, featuring some of Denton's finest threads and collections from favorite local boutiques and shops. Specials and discount items will be offered from participating stores around downtown.
Where: Denton County Brewing Co., 200 E. McKinney St.
When: Saturday, 3 to 5 p.m.
Go behind the scenes to increase your beer knowledge during this brewery workshop. Attendees will be guided to help them understand how ingredients impact flavor, how to evaluate beer, how to understand different flavors in beer and more.
Where: The DIME Store, 118 E. McKinney St.
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The DIME Store is coming up on its 10th anniversary in Denton and wants to celebrate with its shoppers. Throughout the day there will be new product launches, giveaways and live portrait drawings by local artist KB Illustration.
Where: Wildflower Art Studio, 715 N. Locust St.
When: Saturday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Celebrate spring at Wildflower Art Studio with watercolor crafts, a seed exchange, artist spotlight with Sherri Jones and reflexology, as well as refreshments and cute photo opportunities.
Sunday
Easter Eggstravaganza
Where: First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St.
When: Noon to 2 p.m.
It’s never too early to celebrate Easter. The church will have a free egg hunt, and opportunities for photos with the Easter Bunny, a pancake brunch and games.
