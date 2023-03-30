220403_drc_news_marketimg1
Buy Now

People shop and browse stands during opening day at the Community Market in 2022.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

More events around the city are starting to pop up as we get into the spring season. Bring an umbrella on Friday and Sunday as showers are expected, while Saturday is expected to have sunny skies.

Find handmade and fresh products during the opening day of the Denton Community Market, hop around 15 spots downtown for drinks during the Mimosa Hop or learn how beer is made in Denton County Brewing Co.'s workshop.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0