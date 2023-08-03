Make sure to stay hydrated during the first weekend of August due the ongoing and expected high temperatures. There’s plenty to check out if you find yourself getting out of the house.
Nerd out at the third annual Denton Comic Art Expo featuring comics, vendors, cosplayers and more; attend the Denton Main Street Association’s First Friday events in downtown Denton; and get free back-to-school supplies courtesy of the Denton Spider-Man.
Friday
Denton Main Street Association’s First Friday
Where: Various locations in downtown Denton
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Start the day of activities with artist Sofia Hayes’s meet and greet at the Discover Denton Visitor Center, 111 W. Hickory St., at 11:30 a.m.
Grab your basket and attend Picnic at the PAAC for lunch at the Greater Denton Arts Council, 400 E. Hickory St., and hear music from Rose River and Howard and Billie Rosario at noon.
Patchouli Joe’s Books & Indulgences, 221 W. Hickory St., will feature poets reading their work during First Friday Poetry Readings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Attend the opening reception for Nerd Adjacent Art Show Opening, a new exhibit at UNT CoLab, 207 N. Elm St., from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibition is composed of artworks inspired by nerd culture. The exhibition will be on view from Aug. 4 through Aug. 26.
Steve’s Wine Bar, 111 Industrial St., will feature Denton’s Vince Lujan Project band at 7:30 p.m.
Norman Roscoe, 109 W. Hickory St., will have live music from Sam Wood at 8 p.m. and Danny Conrad at 9 p.m. Printed T-shirt sales from the store will be donated to the musicians who are performing and the Denton Main Street Association.
Head over to Sunago Bell, 101 S. Locust St., 8th floor, for an ‘80s Night beginning at 8 p.m. Entrance will cost $5.
Wear your favorite nerd attire and sing along to kick off the Denton Comic Art Expo at cosplay karaoke. Bramblitt’s Yellow Dog, 219 E. Hickory St., is hosting from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday
Denton Comic Art Expo
Where: Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St.
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Buy comic books or art during the third annual Denton Comic Art Expo featuring independent comic creators, art vendors, nerd trivia, panel discussions and more. Register online for the free event.
Where’s Waldo in Denton Party
Where: Patchouli Joe’s Books & Indulgences, 221 W. Hickory St.
When: Noon to 3 p.m.
Celebrate the “Find Waldo Local 2023” prize drawing event, where locals got the chance to find Waldo, the beloved red-and-white-striped children’s book character, around Denton businesses. The event will also feature themed activities and more.
Freaky Tiki Market
Where: Harvest House, 331 E. Hickory St.
When: 3 to 8 p.m.
The market will feature about 20 local vendors, with music, food and prizes.
Sunday
Free back-to-school supplies
Where: Wells Fargo building parking lot, 101 S. Locust St.
When: 1 to 3 p.m.
Bring your kids to get school supplies to start off the school year right, provided by the Denton Spider-Man. While you’re at it, enjoy entertainment from Webs Party Services such as face painting, shaved ice, bubble parties and inflatables.
Board games: Blood on the Clocktower
Where: d20 Tavern, 112 W. Oak St.
When: 6 to 9 p.m.
Tickets: $5
Grab a drink while trying to catch the demon murderer before it’s too late. Blood on the Clocktower is a bluffing game of five to 20 players on opposing teams where a demon is on the loose, murdering by night and disguised in human form by day. It’s a murder mystery to solve with friends, or make some alliances.
Karaoke with J Doubles
Where: Vinyl Lounge, 314 E. Hickory St., Suite 121
When: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Show your friends you’re not afraid to sing at weekly karaoke night at Vinyl Lounge.
