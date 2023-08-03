Getting out of the heat and onto the Square for Twilight Tunes
Buy Now

Madie Fox of Denton teaches her young daughter Penelope a dance move at Twilight Tunes on the Denton Square Thursday evening.

 Al Key/For the DRC

Make sure to stay hydrated during the first weekend of August due the ongoing and expected high temperatures. There’s plenty to check out if you find yourself getting out of the house.

Nerd out at the third annual Denton Comic Art Expo featuring comics, vendors, cosplayers and more; attend the Denton Main Street Association’s First Friday events in downtown Denton; and get free back-to-school supplies courtesy of the Denton Spider-Man.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached at juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0