It’s been a while since Denton has had cooler temperatures, which means it’s a great time to get outside. There is a slight chance of rain this weekend, though, and temperatures are expected to be in the high 80s.
There’s a variety of events happening this weekend, including the free Denton Blues Festival at Quakertown Park, luchadores taking over El Taco H, and the Denton Zine & Art Party at Rubber Gloves.
Denton Blues FestivalWhen: Friday through Sunday
Where: Quakertown Park, 700 Oakland St.
Since 1998, the festival has become a Denton tradition, featuring local and national artists, a community karaoke tournament, local vendors, arts and crafts and more.
William “Big Bill” Morganfield, the son of legendary blues singer Muddy Waters, and the Houston-based Keeshea Pratt Band will headline this year’s festival.
Friday
Celebrate National Constitution Week
Where: North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
When: 1:30 p.m. Friday
The Benjamin Lyon Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in Denton is hosting a meeting to recognize National Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23. Representatives from the Sons of the American Revolution, who typically dress in period attire, will be in attendance as well.
National Park(ing) DayWhere: Downtown Square, 110 W. Hickory St.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday
Head to downtown Denton for its take on this national annual event, where artists, activists, landscape designers and others turn parking spots into tiny temporary public parks and other spaces for people to enjoy.
Family Pickleball Social
Where: Denton Tennis & Pickleball Center, 1117 Riney Road
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday
Learn how to play pickleball with friends and family or meet some new friends and start a league. The Denton Parks and Recreation Department’s new tennis and pickleball center is just part of the city’s effort to get residents involved in the trending sport. The center’s official grand opening is set for Oct. 14.
Saturday
Mrs. Roper Caftan Crawl and Groovy MarketWhere: Harvest House, 331 E. Hickory St.
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Shop and sip on drinks in your best Mrs. Roper (of Three’s Company fame) outfit. Caftan-clad crawlers will start at Harvest House and head out to the various downtown business locations for drinks and more.
The market will feature 60 local vendors spread out throughout the downtown area.
Noche de LuchasWhere: El Taco H, 213 E. Hickory St.
When: Two shows at 6 and 9 p.m. Saturday
Price: $25 for each show.
Luchadores will battle it out again at the downtown Denton restaurant for another night of Mexican wrestling. The location had a previous lucha libre night in May, when wrestlers entertained the sellout crowd with their high-flying kicks.
UNT vs. Louisiana Tech watch partyWhere: East Side Denton, 117 E. Oak St.
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
While it hasn’t been the best start for the University of North Texas football team, locals can show their support as they take on Louisiana Tech on the road.
Denton Zine & Art PartyWhere: Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St.
When: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday
Celebrating all things DIY — zines, art and music — the annual Denton Zine & Art Party will feature local zine vendors, artists, KUZU-FM DJs, a free zine-making station and more.
Sunday
Fancy Women Bike RideWhere: Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St.
When: 11:30 a.m. Sunday
This 2-mile bike ride will start on the Square, ride to Pioneer Circle at Texas Woman’s University and then back downtown to Miss Angeline’s. Dress code for the ride: fancy and colorful.
Fancy Women Bike Ride is an international women-focused, trans-inclusive cycling event held annually on the Sunday closest to World Car-Free Day, which falls on Sept. 22. It is both a call for better cycling infrastructure and an inspiration to ride.
Viva la Cultura Mercadito & FunWhere: M&B Tiny Shop, 208 E. McKinney St.
When: 1-5 p.m. Sunday
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by shopping from 17 local and Latino vendors and enjoying music, food and, best of all, just having fun. Folklorico dancers from the University of North Texas and Alexander Elementary School are scheduled to perform.
‘Hispanic Heritage Live’ concert
Where: Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St.
When: 6 to 11 p.m. Sunday
Tickets: $10
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by listening to music from local acts featuring Hispanic/Latino musicians at Rubber Gloves.
The lineup includes Deadly Beloved, Yolanda Cruz and the Daydreamers, Xochi, Brotherhood and the Bom Bom Boms.
