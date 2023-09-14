Colorful entrance
Luchadores entertain the crowd with their high-flying kicks and somersault moves during the first “Noche de Luchas” in May, which brought Mexican wrestling to El Taco H in downtown Denton.

 Juan Betancourt/DRC file photo

It’s been a while since Denton has had cooler temperatures, which means it’s a great time to get outside. There is a slight chance of rain this weekend, though, and temperatures are expected to be in the high 80s.

There’s a variety of events happening this weekend, including the free Denton Blues Festival at Quakertown Park, luchadores taking over El Taco H, and the Denton Zine & Art Party at Rubber Gloves.

National Park(ing) Day
Locals gather to reimagine downtown parking spaces as urban parks as part of National Park(ing) Day in 2021. The event temporarily reenvisions parking spaces into miniature parks to spread community awareness about the importance of urban park space.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached at juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com.

