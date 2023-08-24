Lucky Lou's exterior
Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

The North Texas Fair and Rodeo is coming to an end this weekend, but that doesn’t mean there’s any less to do in Denton! Over the next few days, you can support a local organization that provides food to school-aged children by buying a cup of coffee, or experience a guided tour of fine cheeses and beer.

There are also several opportunities to see local musicians play live this weekend, as well as a magic show.

