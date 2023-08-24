The North Texas Fair and Rodeo is coming to an end this weekend, but that doesn’t mean there’s any less to do in Denton! Over the next few days, you can support a local organization that provides food to school-aged children by buying a cup of coffee, or experience a guided tour of fine cheeses and beer.
There are also several opportunities to see local musicians play live this weekend, as well as a magic show.
Friday
Dutch Bros. Coffee/LovePacs Denton Fundraiser
Where: Dutch Bros. Coffee, 2038 W. University Drive
When: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The popular coffee spot will be hosting a fundraiser that benefits LovePacs Denton, an organization that provides meals to students who would otherwise go hungry on school holidays. A dollar from every drink sold will go to LovePacs.
Reading by Hale Baskin
Where: Patchouli Joe’s Books & Indulgences, 221 W. Hickory St.
Craft beer and artisan cheese join forces in this guided tour of carefully curated cheeses and beers that complement each other. Beer provided by Denton County Brewing Co. and cheese selected by Ten:One Artisanal Cheese shop.
After a successful show at the local New King China Buffet, magician and rapper Ritchy Flo is taking his tricks downtown and adding comedy and music. This show will feature magic from Ritchy Flo and music from Bret Crow.
The brewery that is opening a location at the corner of West Hickory Street and Bell Avenue is hosting a fundraiser to help finish building the taproom and art gallery. The event will feature live music and raffle prizes.