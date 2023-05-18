The weekend is upon us with plenty of events happening around Denton. The weekend weather will see sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday, although rain is forecasted for Friday.
That should give way to weather perfect for putting on your favorite nerdy outfit during the d20 Dance Crew DJ set, or spend the day touring art studios in Denton during the first annual SpeedBump lil d event.
Of course, more live music, community markets and talks with authors are on the calendar, as well.
Friday
Where: Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St.
When: Friday, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
This new, multidisciplinary community art exhibit focuses on the agency of those who have been affected by family or intimate partner violence. On Friday, support and meet the artists featured. The exhibition will be on view until May 26 at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center. Please be aware: The exhibition features themes of domestic violence, abuse and mental health.
Saturday
Where: Various art studios around Denton
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hosted by Eyeland Studio in Denton, the first annual Speed Bump lil d is a free one-day event to tour visual art in Denton. The tour will take participants to nine different art studios around town. The tour is free, but registration is recommended.
All art studios will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Blendways will perform at Golden Boy Coffee from 2 to 2:30 p.m. There will be a paper making activity at Delaney Smith Studio from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Harvest House, 331 E. Hickory St.
When: Saturday, 3 to 8 p.m.
Hosted by the Bless Your Bones boutique, this all-things-nerd-themed market will feature local art vendors, food, music and prizes. Cosplay is encouraged
Where: Harvest House, 331 E. Hickory St.
When: Saturday, 9 p.m.
Wear your favorite nerd costume and dance along to the DJ collective focused on dance music with a nod toward fantasy and nerd fandoms. Saturday’s set will include a wizarding act, face painting and a costume contest. Stop by the Nerd Market before the start of the music and fun.
Where: Explorium Denton Children’s Museum, 5800 N. Interstate 35
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon
Help the First United Methodist Church of Denton to deep clean, paint and perform maintenance at Explorium Denton.
Where: The UNT CoLab, 207 N. Elm St., Suite 101
When: Saturday, 11 a.m.
Author Dave Dalton Thomas will discuss his upcoming book: “The First Picnic, The Last Picnic, The Real Last Picnic and the Next 42 Years of Picnics After That,” scheduled to release next year.
Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic is an annual concert hosted by country music singer Willie Nelson. Thomas spent 25 years attending every Willie Nelson Fourth of July Picnic from 1995 until COVID forced him to stay home last year.
The event is part of the current exhibition Celebrating Willie Nelson: A UNT Special Collections Exhibit, on view from through May 27.
Author visits at Patchouli Joe’s
Where: Patchouli Joe’s Books & Indulgences, 221 W. Hickory St.
When: Saturday, noon to 7 p.m.
Author Parris Afton Bonds will be signing copies of her book, Answering the Call, from noon to 3 p.m. Author Theo Boyd will be signing copies of My Grief is Not Like Yours from 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: True Leaf Studio, 301 S. Locust St.
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To kick off True Leaf Studio’s monthly patio market, shop from more than 45 artisan vendors, who will be selling their respective arts and crafts.
Where: MLK Jr. Rec Center, 1300 Wilson St.
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Walk through and talk with various informational booths and screenings will be available to attendees, including medical, dental and vision.
Where: Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon.
Although registration is over, locals can still attend and support others as they attempt to finish a 5K, 10K, or 1-mile run at the hiking trails of Clear Creek to celebrate World Bee Day. Why not hike around while you’re there?
Sunday
Karaoke with J Doubles
Where: Vinyl Lounge, 314 E. Hickory St., Suite 121
When: Sunday, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Show your friends you’re not afraid to sing at weekly karaoke night at Vinyl Lounge.
Where: Various locations
When: Sunday, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $40
Participate in the Denton Main Street Association guided bar tour around Downtown Denton’s historic buildings. Enjoy tasty cocktails and craft brews while learning about Denton’s history and the early 20th-century buildings you’ll visit in and around downtown.
