DRC_6_2_18_ArtistsEnclave_JRK0600.jpg (copy)
Artists Enclave of Denton County members discuss artwork on display at Studio E during a 2018 pop-up art show.

 DRC file photo

The weekend is upon us with plenty of events happening around Denton. The weekend weather will see sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday, although rain is forecasted for Friday.

That should give way to weather perfect for putting on your favorite nerdy outfit during the d20 Dance Crew DJ set, or spend the day touring art studios in Denton during the first annual SpeedBump lil d event.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

