Although some of Denton’s Fourth of July celebrations were rained out this week, there’s plenty to get into this weekend around town.
Drive up to The Colony to “Shake It Off” during the ultimate Taylor Swift Dance Party at the Hawaiian Waters water park, or attend the Denton Main Street Association’s First Friday events in downtown Denton and the second annual North Texas Frida Fest hosted by Bless Your Bones Boutique.
Friday
Denton Main Street Association’s First Friday
Where: Various locations in downtown Denton
When: Noon to 10 p.m.
Grab your basket and attend the Picnic at the PAAC for lunch at the Greater Denton Arts Council, 400 E. Hickory St., featuring a live performance by Cassandra Berry.
The Oak Street Studio, 112 W. Oak St., Suite 200, will have an open house event featuring a Polaroid booth by Instant Film Society Portraits at 5 p.m.
The UNT CoLab, 207 N. Elm St., is hosting an opening reception for a new exhibit, Square-d, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Patchouli Joe’s Books & Indulgences, 221 W. Hickory St., will feature poets reading their work during First Friday Poetry Readings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Steve’s Wine Bar, 111 Industrial St., will have a blue’s night with live music from the TX Blues Crew at 7:30 p.m.
Norman Roscoe, 109 W. Hickory St., will feature live screen printing and music beginning at 8 p.m. with Velvet and Darling Farm at 9 p.m.
Dive in to the movies: ‘The Bad Guys’ showing at Water Works Park
Where: Water Works Park, 2400 Long Road
When: Gates open at 7:30 p.m., and the show starts at 9 p.m.
Splash your way to the Water Works Park to watch The Bad Guys. This animated film is about animal outlaws trying to avoid jail time by becoming model citizens.
Live music at Dan’s Silverleaf
Where: 103 Industrial St.
When: Friday and Saturday
Enjoy some tunes at Dan’s Silverleaf featuring music from the Timlightyear Trio and Triston Coomes on Friday for $12. Saturday will feature Mark David Manders at 9 p.m. for a $12 general admission fee.
UNT Sky Theater Pink Floyd show
Where: UNT Environmental Education, Science & Technology Building, 1704 W. Mulberry St.
When: Friday at 7:30 p.m., with additional showings on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
Check out the immersive visuals and music of Pink Floyd’s albums in UNT’s Sky Theater planetarium. Organizers do not recommend this show for children, and children under 16 are not permitted without an adult.
Saturday
Ultimate Taylor Swift Party at Hawaiian Waters The Colony
Where: Hawaiian Waters The Colony, 4400 Paige Road, The Colony
When: 7 p.m. until dusk.
Tickets: $28
Get your swimsuits and “Shake It Off” during the ultimate Taylor Swift Dance Party at Hawaiian Waters water park in The Colony. Show off your Eras outfit to other Swifties by singing and dancing through all of Taylor Swift’s iconic eras.
Where: Harvest House, 331 E. Hickory St.
When: 3 to 8 p.m.
Bless Your Bones Boutique is hosting the second annual Frida Fest to celebrate Frida Kahlo’s life and art. Head to Harvest House to shop from local artists, vendors and celebrate with mariachi and drinks.
J’s Dueling Pianos at The Dive
Where: The Dive Bar and Restaurant, 3350 Unicorn Lake Blvd.
When: 8 p.m.
Duo Jeremy Harris and Bryce Pilling will showcase a dueling piano show featuring an all-request and sing-along show with the audience.
Sunday
Board games: Blood on the Clocktower
Where: d20 Tavern, 112 W. Oak St.
When: 6 to 9 p.m.
Tickets: $5
Grab a drink while trying to catch the demon murderer before it’s too late. Blood on the Clocktower is a bluffing game of five to 20 players on opposing teams where a demon is on the loose, murdering by night and disguised in human form by day. It’s a murder mystery to solve with friends, or make some alliances.
Karaoke with J Doubles
Where: Vinyl Lounge, 314 E. Hickory St., Suite 121
When: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Show your friends you’re not afraid to sing at weekly karaoke night at Vinyl Lounge.
