Great American Cleanup

Volunteers prepare to dispose of bags of litter collected during the 2021 Great American Cleanup, at a cleanup site near City Hall East. This year's cleanup is on Saturday, and volunteers of all ages can still join in. 

 DRC file photo

Aside from Friday's projected storms and cold front, the weekend forecast is expected to have sunny skies. Friday's showers shouldn't interfere with locals' plans to go out for the start of the weekend, and skies should be clearer in time for outdoor events Saturday.

While there are several options for entertainment, there are also meaningful events to watch out for: cleaning the community during the Great American Cleanup and supporting a fundraiser for an elementary school group at a car show, complete with mariachis and vendors.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0