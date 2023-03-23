Aside from Friday's projected storms and cold front, the weekend forecast is expected to have sunny skies. Friday's showers shouldn't interfere with locals' plans to go out for the start of the weekend, and skies should be clearer in time for outdoor events Saturday.
While there are several options for entertainment, there are also meaningful events to watch out for: cleaning the community during the Great American Cleanup and supporting a fundraiser for an elementary school group at a car show, complete with mariachis and vendors.
Friday
North Branch Library events
Where: North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
When: Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m. Friday; Baby Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m.; and Crafters Corner, 9-11:30 a.m.
North Branch Library will have several of its regular events Friday, including Storytime classes that use stories, songs and puppets to build early literacy skills and prepare children to learn to read. It will be from 11-11:30 a.m.
For the even younger set, Baby Storytime will feature stories, songs, lap bounces and activities from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m.
The Crafters Corner is for locals who want to learn about crafts and get to know the local crafting community. The come-and-go event runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Short Story Readings
Where: Patchouli Joe's Books & Indulgences, 221 W. Hickory St.
When: 6-7 p.m. Friday
The downtown Denton bookstore will have authors reading short stories, including author E.R. Bills, who will have signed copies of Texas Oblivion: Mysterious Disappearances, Escapes and Cover-ups.
Live music at Rubber Gloves
Where: Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St.
Want to hear some post-hardcore noise rock bangers? Rubber Gloves has Abandoncy coming from Kansas City, Missouri, plus Bighand//Bigknife, Allison Janey and Proxy on the showroom stage. Cover is $10.
In a separate show Friday, Denton's the Wee-Beasties will kick off their "Hell or High Wasted" spring tour, with support from the Flametrick Subs, Little Baby Tendencies and SolShifter. Cover is $20.
Saturday
Great American Cleanup
Where: Volunteers clean up assigned spots around town. Walk-up registration is at Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St.
When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday
The Great American Cleanup is Keep Denton Beautiful's largest cleanup each year, with volunteers removing litter from the city's roadways, waterways and parks. Walk-up registration is available on the day of the event at 9 a.m. at the Civic Center.
Celebrate with others after the cleanup during the volunteer appreciation party — including free food, children's activities and educational vendors — from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Quakertown Park near the Civic Center.
Two Bit Swing Band
Where: Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St.
When: 3-6 p.m. Saturday
Tickets: $10 in advance; $15 at the door.
Swing yourself down to Dan’s Silverleaf to enjoy a local Western swing band. Denton's Two Bit Swing Band plays the music of Bob Wills, Asleep at the Wheel, Milton Brown, Ernest Tubb, Buck Owens, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Django Reinhardt, George Strait and more.
DJ Yeahdef Dance Party at Harvest House
Where: Harvest House, 331 E. Hickory St.
When: 9 p.m. Saturday
It's a free dance party on Saturday night at Harvest House with tunes provided by Joey Liechty, aka DJ Yeahdef.
Where: C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, 1500 Long Road
When: 3-5 p.m. Saturday
This family-friendly fundraiser — benefiting Hodge Folklorico dancers at Hodge Elementary School — will include a car show, vendors, food, mariachis and ballet folklorico performances.
D&L Denton Chick Days 2023
Where: D&L Farm and Home, 3105 Fort Worth Drive
When: Starts at 10 a.m. Saturday
The local livestock resource shop will have speakers from Ideal Hatchery talking about the hatchery and its chicks before they get to the store. D&L will have an in-house chicken specialist talk about getting one's brooder ready for new chicks and adding new birds to your existing flock.
Sunday
Satisfaction
Where: Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St.
When: 4 p.m. Sunday
Tickets: $12 in advance and $15 at the door.
See the moves and music borrowed from Mick Jagger and Keith Richards during Sunday's show by the Satisfaction, a Rolling Stones tribute band.
Tarot 101
Where: Patchouli Joe's Books & Indulgences, 221 W. Hickory St.
When: 1-6 p.m. Sunday
Cover: $5 at the door
Want to learn past or future insights through tarot readings? Tarot reader Audrey Pearsall will be at the bookstore to discuss tarot readings. Pearsall will cover the minor arcana and various spreads in this session.
