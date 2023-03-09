It’s the weekend of spring break, which means any students and families staying in town are ready for a break from the overload of homework and classes.
The University of North Texas and Texas Woman's University both observe spring break March 13-17, as will the Denton ISD.
While there are plenty of things to do around Denton next week with the family, locals (and those college students of drinking age) can’t overlook the events happening over the weekend in the city of Denton while still enjoying spring break.
This includes the Shamrock Shuffle, where locals can taste test beers, the Texas Storytelling Festival offering literature activities to the public and building Legos with the family.
Over the weekend
Texas Storytelling Festival
Where: Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St.
When: Through Sunday
Price: Tickets and pass prices vary
This four-day festival will feature readings from personal stories, ghost stories, a liars contest, sacred tales, as well as youth activities, a story slam, poetry slam and live music.
Rhea Lana's of Denton Family Shopping Spring Event 2023
Where: 3100 Town Center Trail
When: Friday-Monday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Shop hundreds of family items and save 60%-90% off retail prices. The spring pop-up shop will feature clothes, shoes, baby equipment, furniture, nursery décor and more.
Friday
Baby StoryTime
Where: North Branch Library, 3020 N Locust St.
When: Friday, 9:30-10 a.m.
The North Branch Library offers interactive preschool story time classes featuring songs and puppets to help build early literacy skills and prepare children to learn to read. For children ages 1-5 and their caregivers.
Can’t make it to Friday’s story time? The South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane., will also have one on Saturday from 10-10:30 a.m.
'Encanto' singalong
Where: North Branch Library, 3020 N Locust St.
When: Friday, 12:45-2:45 p.m.
Take your children to sing along to Disney's Encanto during Denton ISD's early release day. Let your child sing We Don't Talk About Bruno, one of the film's most popular songs your child may already know word for word.
Saturday
The Market at True Leaf Studio
Where: True Leaf Studio, 301 S. Locust St.
When: Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Shop at True Leaf Studios, where more than 45 artisan vendors, craftspeople, food and drinks are available, as well as plants.
Denton Main Street Association's Shamrock Shuffle
Where: Downtown Denton
When: Saturday, 1-5 p.m.
Tickets: $25
Visit local businesses on the Square to taste test different craft beers and benefit the Denton Main Street Association. Locals will have the chance to stop in at 19 crawl stops to simply try new brews. Attendees with at least six marked stops have an opportunity for prize drawings at the Bearded Monk’s parking lot.
Family Lego Challenge
Where: North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
When: Saturday, 3-4 p.m.
It’s time to get your creative skills out during the Lego challenge. The library will provide the bricks so parents and children can work together to build projects and solve building challenges. Best suited for ages 5-10.
The Hoppening
Where: The Bearded Monk, 122 E McKinney St
When: Saturday, 6 p.m.-midnight
Hop your way to Bearded Monk to taste a variety of IPA drinks while listening to some jams. The music lineup includes Matt Grigsby, Aaron Price, YSA, Matthew and The Arrogant Sea and The Infamists.
Spring break for college students
Spring break for UNT and TWU is next week, meaning it's time to plan out what to do for the break. It's common for students to want to go out of town, but not everyone can. And if not, Denton's a great place to explore.
There area several things to do in the area to relax, such as events over the weekend, or enjoy a variety of venues and parks in the area.
For college students: Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios
Where: Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St.
There's always a show at Rubber Gloves. Rock the stress away at the music venue featuring a variety of performances thorough the upcoming weekend and during spring break.
For college students: Free Play Arcade
Where: Free Play Arcade, 101 W. Hickory St.
Price: $12
Free Play has extended hours next week to accommodate no classes. The old-school arcade will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. March 13-15 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 16-17.
For college students: Hike at Clear Creek
Where: Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road
Free
Get some fresh air and take a hike at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center around the 2,900 acres of bottomland hardwood forest, upland prairie and diverse aquatic habitats. This is a perfect spot to trail for students to ease their minds with nature.
For college students: Ray Roberts Park
Ray Roberts Lake State Park, Isle du Bois Unit, off FM455 at St. John Road, southwest of Pilot Point
Admission: $7 for adults
Take your group of college friends to the state park and camp, hike, bike, ride a horse, inline skate or even go for a swim at the beach areas. Fish around the 29,000-acre Ray Roberts Lake to catch largemouth bass, crappie, white bass and catfish. There are many activities for students to enjoy, including overnight camping facilities.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.