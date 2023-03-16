Wear your green attire and shamrocks to embrace the luck of the Irish and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day around Denton. St. Patrick’s day is on Friday, but the celebration doesn’t have to end there.
Celebrate a two-day St. Patrick’s event at East Side bar, attend a book fair at Patchouli Joe's Books & Indulgences and celebrate 11 years of Oak St. Drafthouse during its anniversary street party with drinks and live music.
St. Paddy's Day
East Side Denton
Where: 117 E. Oak St.
When: Friday and Saturday, starts at noon
Wear your green attire to celebrate the theme-related event with drinks at this Denton staple's St. Patrick's Days celebration. Drinks specials include $4 Jameson Irish Whisky, $5 green beer on draft and an $8 Lucky Leprechaun cocktail.
Jack’s Tavern
Where: 504 S. Elm St. #101
When: Friday, 8 p.m.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the sports bar and grill with a country flair offering drinks, food and music from Ed Vargas.
The Bearded Monk’s St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser
Where: 122 E. McKinney St.
When: Friday, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with drinks and Irish tunes from Tim Stevens. The celebration will include a Dream Creatures fundraiser, at which attendees can pet rabbits and other adorable critters.
Dream Creatures is an animal entertainment business that needs help covering bills for the loss of a llama and their truck breaking down.
Harvest House
Where: 331 E. Hickory St.
When: Friday, starts at 9 p.m.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with theme-related drinks and live music from DJ Ju$trill.
Saturday
Indie Author Book Fair
Where: Patchouli Joe's Books & Indulgences, 221 W. Hickory St.
When: Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.
Various independent authors will be in-store to sign and sell copies of their books. Jan Sikes, Savanna Loy and more will sign copies of their books.
You've Got a Friend in Denton
Where: Andy’s Bar, 122 N. Locust St.
When: Saturday, starts at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets: $10 online and $15 at the door
Andy's is hosting “You've Got a Friend in Denton,” featuring performances from Echo, Laveda, Smothered, Puppy Angst, Audiobaton, Hypnagogo and Five Point Palm.
Live music and comedy at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios
Where: 411 East Sycamore St.
When: Saturday, starts at 6 p.m.
Ticket info: Standup tickets and music tickets
Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios has three stages, and there's almost always something going on. Saturday's no exception.
The comedy show from 6 to 9 p.m. will benefit Our Daily Bread and feature Ferris Tamim, Mikey B., Javoris James, Sheridi Lester, Matt McElhone, Sam Kumpe and Mike Martin.
Music kicks off on a separate stage at 9 and will include CHEW, Dezorah, Curl and ADDICKTED 2 KHAOS.
Sunday
Oak St. Drafthouse 11-Year Anniversary Street Party
Where: 308 East Oak St.
When: Sunday, 11 a.m.
Celebrate the 11-year anniversary of Oak St. Drafthouse with drinks and a music lineup that includes Madisons, Raised Right Men and the Vandoliers.
Austin St. Artisans Get Lucky Market
Where: 208 North Austin St.
When: Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m.
Shop from about 35 local artisans who will be showcasing their work along Austin Street. Grab a drink from the surrounding bars, including East Side and Miss Angeline's Denton.
The market will also have a $1 charity raffle benefiting Denton Music and Arts Collaborative, which provides health care subsidies to Denton musicians and artists to enable them to thrive in Denton.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.