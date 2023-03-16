beer crawl 7 (copy)
Wear green for the weekend's St. Patrick's Day events.

 Juan Betancourt/DRC

Wear your green attire and shamrocks to embrace the luck of the Irish and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day around Denton. St. Patrick’s day is on Friday, but the celebration doesn’t have to end there.

Celebrate a two-day St. Patrick’s event at East Side bar, attend a book fair at Patchouli Joe's Books & Indulgences and celebrate 11 years of Oak St. Drafthouse during its anniversary street party with drinks and live music.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

