While the North Texas Fair and Rodeo is the big attraction this weekend, there are still plenty of other events for locals to enjoy.
This includes tasting BBQ during the BBQ, Beats and Brews charity event at the Bearded Monk and enjoying some blues at the Brews and Blues Market at Denton County Brewing Co.
Just be sure to stay hydrated when you’re out — triple digits persist.
Opening weekend at the North Texas Fair and Rodeo
Where: 2217 N. Carroll Blvd.
Fair Hours:
- Friday, Aug. 18 — 5:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 19 — 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Sunday, Aug. 20 — 1 to 11 p.m.
Locals can expect to pay $25 for weekend general admission at the fairgrounds and must be prepared to use Magic Money currency for entertainment, food and more.
Be aware that the fairgrounds rides will open around 7 p.m. each day due to the expected high temperatures.
The North Texas State Fair Association has added 800 additional seats to its popular Coors Rodeo Arena for the 7:30 p.m. nightly rodeo.
Don’t leave the fair after the rodeo — the night’s music headliners will perform immediately afterward.
Fair and Rodeo weekend headliners include:
- Friday, Aug. 18: Aaron Watson
- Saturday, Aug. 19: Scotty McCreery
- Sunday, Aug. 20: La Mafia
Friday
Where: First Denton, 1100 Malone St.
When: 6 p.m.
This local church will have an advanced screening of Paul: The Last Apostle, a new TV series based on the biblical character Paul of Tarsus. The free event will include a meet and greet with some of the show’s actors, as well as a Q&A with the creator and director.
Saturday
North Texas Fair and Rodeo Parade
When: 10 a.m.
The parade route will begin at the old Denton High School site, 1007 Fulton St., with parade participants heading toward downtown Denton, circling the Square and then returning to the school parking lot.
Where: The Bearded Monk, 122 E. McKinney St.
When: 3 to 6 p.m.
Tickets: $15 at the door
Taste barbecue from professionals and amateurs who will compete for the title of “Best BBQ in Denton” at The Bearded Monk. All ticket proceeds will go to Friends with Benefits Denton.
Where: Denton County Brewing Co., 200 E. McKinney St.
When: 6 to 11 p.m.
Enjoy a night of blues, shopping and drinking at the second annual Brews and Blues Market presented by the Denton Art & Performance Collab and Denton County Brewing Co.
Where: Patchouli Joe’s Books and Indulgences, 221 W. Hickory St.
When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The downtown Denton bookstore will have 10% off soaps, candles and mystery romance books all day. The day-long event will include author Kayla Olson from 6-7 p.m.
Where: More Fun Game Center, 316 E. Oak St., Suite 107
When: 1 p.m.
The More Fun Game Center is hosting an official Lorcana League event starting every Saturday beginning on Aug. 19 at 1 p.m. Disney’s highly anticipated trading card game releases on Aug. 18.
The location is one of the few places with an officially organized play center for Lorcana’s Official League events.
The $25 entry fee includes a Lorcana starter deck. Get an additional booster pack if you play at least three times. All players will need to register for the event.
Sunday
Where: The DIME Store, 118 E. McKinney St.
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tickets: $50
The workshop will teach attendees to flip their thrift store find into unique attire. All materials will be provided.
Silent Book Club
Where: Kava Bar, 109 Industrial St.
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Read in silence during the silent book club event at the Kava Bar. Attendees can either discuss the book, keep reading or leave after reading.
