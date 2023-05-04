It’s the first Friday of the month, meaning several Denton Main Street Association events will be happening around downtown. It also happens to be Cinco de Mayo, with plenty events happening throughout Denton — although the city's Cinco de Mayo celebration has been rescheduled for May 13 at Quakertown Park.
Can’t catch Friday's events? Several other events are happening over the weekend, including a lucha libre Mexican wrestling match at El Taco H and a chance to scarf down tacos during the Denton TacoFest and adoption event at Lucky Lou’s bar.
Denton Main Street Association’s First Friday
Where: Various locations around downtown Denton
When: Friday, noon to 10 p.m.
May's First Friday events around downtown Denton include a Willie Nelson tribute show, where local musicians Holly Manning, Will Kapinos and Jesse Thompson will perform Nelson’s tunes at UNT CoLab, 207 N. Elm St., Suite 101. Attendees can also view the CoLab's latest exhibition, “Celebrating Willie Nelson: A UNT Special Collections Exhibit,” featuring over 70 pieces from Steve Brooks, who illustrated some of Nelson’s promotional materials.
Patchouli Joe's Books & Indulgences, 221 W. Hickory St., will feature poets reading their work during First Friday Poetry Readings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Salted Sanctuary Soap, 525 N. Elm St., will feature an artist talk with Magda Plagge from 5 to 7 p.m. Steve's Wine Bar, 111 Industrial St., will have live music from the band Fingerprints from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Norman Roscoe, 109 W. Hickory St., will have live music from 8 to 9 p.m. featuring Days of Summer and the Locust Street Fools.
Saturday
Noche de Luchas
Where: El Taco H, 213 E. Hickory St.
When: Saturday, with shows at 5 and 7 p.m.
Tickets: General admission floor seats and bleachers are $14.99, and a VIP ringside table for four is $74.99. General admission is first-come, first served.
Eat and drink while Mexican wrestlers battle it out in the ring at El Taco H. There will be about 14 wrestlers taking the ring on Saturday evening. Vendors will sell souvenirs, including luchador masks, T-shirts and snacks.
Where: East Side Denton, 117 E. Oak St.
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Celebrate watching the Kentucky Derby in style by wearing your best derby attire. The event will feature cash competition prices for the best-dressed derby couple, best-dressed man and best stylish derby hat. The bar will have $9 specials for mint juleps, Kentucky mules and mojitos.
International Women's Mountain Biking Day
Where: Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Rd.
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon
Ride along through Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center to celebrate International Women's Mountain Biking Day. The international day is dedicated to women enjoying mountain biking with each other and encouraging fellow women to join.
Where: Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 South Interstate 35
When: Saturday, starts at 10 a.m., with an autograph signing from 1 to 7 p.m.
Fanboys Marketplace Denton is hosting a reopening mini convention event featuring the voice actors of the anime show Blue Lock. There is no admission fee, but autographs will be priced at the event.
Where: North Texas Fair Grounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd.
When: Saturday, event starts at 10:30 a.m.
The National Multiple Sclerosis Society is holding its annual two-day MS Bike Ride event where cyclist will ride 150-miles across North Texas.
Riders will finish at the North Texas Fair Grounds on Saturday and at Fort Worth’s Panther Island Pavilion on Sunday.
The University of North Texas’s cheerleaders and mascot Scrappy the eagle will be there from 3 to 4 p.m.
Bike MS is the largest fundraising cycling series in the world. Nearly 50,000 cyclists and more than 5,000 teams ride together each year to change the world for people with MS.
Sunday
Where: Lucky Lou’s, 1207 W. Hickory St.
When: Sunday, 3 to 8 p.m.
Taste a variety of tacos from different vendors during the 5th annual Denton Tacofest. Attendees can also adopt dogs and cats during the event for $25, and donate to the Denton animal shelter.
Where: Bramblitt's Yellow Dog Art Bar & Gallery, 219 E. Hickory St.
When: Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m.
Bring your dogs and do some art projects while listening to Denton-based indie folk artist who will perform some of her original tunes and cover songs at the venue.
