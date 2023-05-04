Denton TacoFest 2022
Buy Now

Folks have fun during the Denton TacoFest 2022. The event returns to Lucky Lou's on Sunday.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

It’s the first Friday of the month, meaning several Denton Main Street Association events will be happening around downtown. It also happens to be Cinco de Mayo, with plenty events happening throughout Denton — although the city's Cinco de Mayo celebration has been rescheduled for May 13 at Quakertown Park.

Can’t catch Friday's events? Several other events are happening over the weekend, including a lucha libre Mexican wrestling match at El Taco H and a chance to scarf down tacos during the Denton TacoFest and adoption event at Lucky Lou’s bar.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags