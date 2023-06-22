200509_drc_ac_danssilverleafimg.jpg (copy)
Dan's Silverleaf is celebrating 21 years this weekend with a free event and live music, drinks and food.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

Temperatures are expected to float in the high 90s Friday and Saturday — and might even reach 101 by Sunday — so be sure to stay hydrated throughout your weekend plans.

There’s always something going on in Denton, and this weekend’s no different. Celebrate the 21st birthday of Dan’s Silverleaf with a party featuring live music and drinks, meet local authors at Eastside Denton’s Books in the Bar and and go back to the past during the Yellow Dog Art Bar & Gallery’s ‘80s night.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

