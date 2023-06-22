Temperatures are expected to float in the high 90s Friday and Saturday — and might even reach 101 by Sunday — so be sure to stay hydrated throughout your weekend plans.
There’s always something going on in Denton, and this weekend’s no different. Celebrate the 21st birthday of Dan’s Silverleaf with a party featuring live music and drinks, meet local authors at Eastside Denton’s Books in the Bar and and go back to the past during the Yellow Dog Art Bar & Gallery’s ‘80s night.
See what else is on the calendar:
Friday
Kodama Bebop Close Out Art ShowWhere: Bearded Monk, 122 E. McKinney St.
When: 4 p.m. to midnight
Local artist Kodama Bebop is hosting a close-out art show at the Bearded Monk Friday night and celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with a set from DJ Spin MO.
Live music at Andy’s BarWhere: Andy’s Bar, 122 N. Locust St.
When: 8 p.m.
Price: $10
Friday night’s lineup is all about heavy metal and experimental rock at Andy’s — featuring Missouri Executive Order 44, Heavy Baby Sea Slugs, Infernal Legions of Mordor, God Shell and Erica.
Adapted Rec Social Connection
Where: Andy B’s, 2600 Panhandle St.
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This event is for people with disabilities who are at least 14 years old and is hosted at Andy B’s, an entertainment center with bowling, arcade games, virtual reality games, food and drinks. Adapted and inclusive recreation is Denton’s program for individuals with physical, intellectual and emotional disabilities. All programs are designed with a range of abilities in mind and have equipment and instruction for all needs.
‘80s Night at the Yellow Dog
Where: Yellow Dog Art Bar & Gallery, 219 E. Hickory St.
When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Go back to the ‘80s while watching John Hughes movies and drinking ‘80s-inspired drinks, and pick up a paintbrush and let your creative juices flow. Enjoy some tunes from DJ Pibb.
Saturday
Family Fishing DayWhere: South Lakes Park & Eureka Playground, 556 Hobson Lane
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This event is free for the community of Denton and surrounding areas. The first 50 children who register with an early bird registration and attend the event between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. will receive a free fishing rod and reel.
Decorate the PAAC Pavement
Where: Greater Denton Arts Council, 400 E. Hickory St.
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bring the family and add to a gallery of chalk art around the Greater Denton Arts Council. It’s free to attend, and snacks, drinks and supplies will be provided.
Snowcones at the ShelterWhere: The Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center, 3717 N. Elm St.
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Denton Spider-Man will swing by and donate a portion of his snow cone sales to the animal shelter. Dogs, cats and guinea pigs at the shelter are available for adoption, as well.
IfCM CollectiveWhere: Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
When: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Listen to covers from Björk, Charles Mingus, Nancy Wilson/Cannonball Adderley, Radiohead and St. Vincent from Denton Institute for Creative Music organization. There will also be a discussion workshop by the student performers.
Apricot Lane Denton’s Summer Fashion ShowWhere: Apricot Lane Boutique, 500 Fort Worth Drive, #100
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Get some wardrobe inspiration at Apricot Lane Denton’s summer fashion show as models show off how to mix, match and style the latest looks. The event is free, but organizers recommend guests RSVP, and also receive 20% off the store.
Big Pride in Lil’ DWhere: Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio, 411 E. Sycamore St.
When: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Price: Suggested $10 donation
Continue to celebrate Pride month with PRIDENTON’s dance party event with live performances from No Good Babies, Mutha Falcon, Dezi 5 and DJ Ursa Minor.
Sunday
Books in the BarWhere: East Side Denton, 117 E. Oak St.
When: 2 p.m.
Meet local authors, including Angie Barton, Lauren Logan, Kelli Lane Tolbert, Anna Davis, Iveth Valera and editor Maxine Higginbotham. Featured local participants include Recycled Books, Patchouli Joe’s Books & Indulgences, Denton Library and More Fun Comics and Games.
Dan’s Silverleaf: 21st Birthday PartyWhere: Dan’s Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St.
When: 3 p.m.
Celebrate 21 years of the downtown Denton music venue that will feature live music, food and drinks. Jeremy Buller, Scott Danbom, Grady Sandlin and special guest Ryan Thomas Becker are on the lineup to perform improvisational music.
