It’s Easter weekend, meaning many families will attend their respective Sunday church services and make time for a holiday meal.
Families can still hop around Denton to celebrate various Easter-related events, including Denton's free Easter Eggstravaganza featuring 40,000 eggs, a variety of churches hosting their own egg hunts, and an Easter-themed market.
There are also other non-Easter events happening in the area, including the Touch of Rust Market and the Denton Main Street Association's First Friday event.
Friday
Where: Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S. Interstate 35E
When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Walk and shop around the Golden Triangle Mall, then stop by the Center Court to take photos with the Easter Bunny.
Where: At businesses and galleries around downtown Denton
When: Starts at noon Friday, although most events are in the evening
The Denton Main Street Association's monthly First Friday event gives locals a chance to roam downtown Denton, enjoy the arts, shop at local businesses, dine and more. The Greater Denton Arts Council has its Picnic at the PAAC starting at noon. Other activities include the "Dynamic Luminescence" photography exhibit, featuring work by University of North Texas students, at UNT CoLab until 8 p.m.; poetry readings at Patchouli Joe's Books & Indulgences at 6 p.m.; and live music at the Bearded Monk, Steve's Wine Bar and Norman Roscoe.
Saturday
Where: Denton Civic Center and Quakertown Park, 321 E. McKinney St.
When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday
Hop over for Denton's free Easter Eggstravaganza featuring 40,000 treat-filled eggs, the Easter Bunny, bounce houses, food vendors, arts and crafts, face painting and balloon twisting.
Schedule:
- 9 a.m. — Easter Bunny available for photos and other activities begin
- 9:30 a.m. — Egg hunts for ages 0-2 and sensory-friendly egg hunt
- 10 a.m. — Story Time with the Denton Public Library at the Nook, behind Emily Fowler Central Library
- 10:30 a.m. — Egg hunts for ages 3-4 and 7-8
- 11 a.m. — Magic show at the Nook
- 11:30 a.m. — Egg hunts for ages 5-6 and 9-10
Where: Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1111 Cordell St.
When: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday
Celebrate and shop during the Bless Your Bones Boutique’s holiday-themed market featuring pictures with the Easter Bunny, face painting and an egg hunt.
Easter egg hunt at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Where: First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1424 Stuart Road
When: 10 a.m. Saturday
First Cumberland Presbyterian Church invites the community to its Easter egg hunt, where children of all ages can hunt for candy.
Where: Willowwood Church of the Nazarene, 1513 Willowwood St.
When: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday
Willowwood Church of the Nazarene will feature an Easter egg hunt, free food, bounce houses and more games during its annual Easter event for families.
Where: East Side Denton, 117 E. Oak St.
When: noon to 4 p.m. Saturday
Try to make a hole-in-one in Saturday's free mini golf tournament, where locals can tee up at nine downtown bars. Check-in will be at East Side Denton.
Where: Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St.
When: Doors at 11 a.m. Saturday, crawfish available at noon until sellout
Dan's Silverleaf — one of the locations for the Downtown Denton Putt-Putt Extravaganza — will also have crawfish for sale for $10 a pound. It's a fundraiser for Denton Arts and Music Collaborative, a nonprofit that subsidizes health care coverage for Denton musicians and artists. There's no cover, and Jay-B & the Zydeco Posse will be providing tunes from 2 to 5 p.m.
Where: North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Tickets: $5
The market will feature over 100 vendors selling repurposed, vintage and crafted goods.
Sunday
Where: Starting at Oak Street Drafthouse & Cocktail Parlor, 308 E. Oak St.
When: 1 p.m. Sunday
This is one egg hunt that's open to adults. Start at event host Oak Street Drafthouse and go for a 5- to 7-mile bike ride with stops at three locations — McKenna Park, the University of North Texas Super Pit and Quakertown Park — to hunt for candy, drink coupons and merch before returning to OSDH&CP.
