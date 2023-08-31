Staying Hydrated
A man drinks a bottle of water during the Twilight Tunes at the Square in June.

 Juan Betancourt/DRC file photo

Labor Day weekend means it’s time to relax with friends, family or yourself during the much-needed work break. There’s also plenty to do around town if you want to stay busy.

Locals can start their Labor Day weekend by attending the Denton Main Street Association’s First Friday events happening in the downtown Denton area, cheer on the University of North Texas football team as it faces the University of California-Berkeley and head over to East Side bar for its 10-year anniversary event.

