Locals can start their Labor Day weekend by attending the Denton Main Street Association’s First Friday events happening in the downtown Denton area, cheer on the University of North Texas football team as it faces the University of California-Berkeley and head over to East Side bar for its 10-year anniversary event.
Friday
Denton Main Street Association’s First Friday
Where: Various locations in downtown Denton
When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday
Start your Friday with some relaxing yoga hosted by Regenrus on the Courthouse on the Square lawn at 9 a.m.
Then at 112 W. Oak St., d20 Tavern’s pop-up role-player game market will feature local vendors from noon to 6 p.m.
Head to the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center for lunch at the Greater Denton Arts Council, 400 E. Hickory St., and hear music from Diane Randolph and pianist Monya Logan at noon.
Patchouli Joe’s Books & Indulgences, 221 W. Hickory St., will feature poets reading their work during First Friday Poetry Readings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Wildflower Art Studio, 715 N. Locust St., will have an open house event featuring art activities and workshops from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Attend the opening reception for the UNT Faculty Art Exhibition, a new exhibit at UNT CoLab, 207 N. Elm St., from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibition features works by the internationally renowned faculty of the University of North Texas College of Visual Arts and Design in various media, including studio art and design disciplines. The exhibition will be on view Sept. 1-30.
Aerose Artistry Studio and Gallery, 227 W. Oak St., Suite 101, will feature a range of art in the gallery and music from the Strung Up Sisters at 7 p.m.
Steve’s Wine Bar, 111 Industrial St., will feature the Texas Blues Crew band at 7:30 p.m.
Norman Roscoe, 109 W. Hickory St., will have live music and T-shirt printing starting at 7 p.m.
UNT athletics will be on the Courthouse on the Square lawn with music, activities and Scrappy the Eagle at 7 p.m.
Pre-PolaCon Exhibition Meet-UpWhere: Harvest House, 331 E. Hickory St.
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday
The Instant Film Society will meet at Harvest House for its PolaCon 8 Instant Film Exhibition opening reception. The exhibition will feature more than 20 instant film prints and enlargements and some Polaroid art.
Members will then shoot photos during their PolaWalk around the Square after the reception. The exhibition will be up at least until Oct. 4, and PolaCon 8 kicks off Sept. 28.
Saturday
Free microchips for pets in Little Elm
Where: Little Elm Animal Shelter, 1605 Mark Tree Lane
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
The Texas Coalition for Animal Protection, Friends of the Little Elm Animal Shelter and Hula Hut of Little Elm are partnering to provide free microchips for cats and dogs. TCAP will also offer low-cost vaccinations and wellness services during Saturday’s event. Pet owners can acquire their pet’s rabies vaccine for only $5.
UNT vs. California
Where: DATCU Stadium, 1251 S. Bonnie Brae St.
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Tickets: Prices vary
Go to the newly renamed DATCU Stadium to cheer on the Mean Green as the football team takes on the University of California-Berkeley in its season opener.
If you haven’t heard, UNT officially became a member of the American Athletic Conference this July. Catch up with the latest in UNT athletics news at dentonrc.com/sports/colleges.
No one will judge you if you can’t pronounce DACTU or know what the stadium name means, but we put a guide together.
Thistle Creative Reuse + Old Bear Vintage Grand Opening
Where: 618 W. University Drive
When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday
The resale craft supply store and local vintage shop will have an opening event featuring food, pop-ups and activities in their new shared space on University Drive. There will be a costume contest, and attendees are encouraged to dress up as Thistle’s “star buddy” mascot, a bear or “murder rat” for 20% off their purchase, and they’ll be entered to win a grand prize.
Pop-ups include local mobile company Triptych Coffee Co., which is offering free cold brew for the first 25 customers. Third Time will sell sandwiches until they run out, with a Thistle $5 coupon for every purchase.
Sunday
10 years of East Side Denton
Where: 117 E. Oak St.
When: 11 a.m. Sunday
Celebrate 10 years of the popular downtown Denton bar this weekend. Expect a day of fun entertainment and drink specials.
Music will begin at noon with Raised Right Men, followed by Madisons at 2:30 p.m., 40 Acre Mule at 4:30 and Black Joe Lewis at 6:30 p.m.
Joshua Tree: A Tribute to U2Where: Dan’s Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St.
When: 3 p.m. Sunday
Tickets: $12 online and $15 at the door
The cover band will sing tunes from the Irish rock band, making the crowd feel like they’re in a U2 concert.
