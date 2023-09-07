It’s time to plan your weekend in Denton! There are plenty of events happening around the area, but like always this summer, be cautious with the expected hot temperatures that are slow to go away.
Locals can head to downtown Denton for the annual Arts & Autos event featuring show vehicles and art, or bring your dog to Quakertown Park for Dog Days of Denton. Parents, drop off your kids at the Denton Civic Center for Kids Rock monthly event, which lets adults have a night off from their kids.
Friday
‘Team Spirit’ exhibit
Where: Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum, 110 W. Hickory St.
When: 10 a.m. Friday
The new “Team Spirit” exhibition will feature photograph archives, school yearbooks, awards, team jerseys and other spirit items from public high schools in Denton County.
The exhibition will be in the main museum gallery on the first floor, and there’s an opening reception at 10 a.m. Friday, with a curator-led gallery talk at 10:15 a.m.
Kids Rock
Where: Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St.
When: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday
Price: $25 for Denton residents, $30 for non-residents
Enjoy the night off while your kids enjoy a night full of entertainment at the Denton Civic Center. Kids will take part in games and activities, including mini sports tournaments, video games on a large screen and a DJ and dance contests. Dinner will be provided, with kids getting two slices of pizza and a drink.
Food N’ Fun Friday
Where: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday
When: North Lakes Recreation Center & Park, 2001 W. Windsor Drive
Price: $20 for unlimited golf balls
It’s the second Friday of the month, so it’s time to head to North Lakes Driving Range to hit as many golf balls as you can. Bring the family since it is a back-to-school golf night.
Saturday
Where: Downtown Denton, 110 W. Hickory St.
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
The Denton Main Street Association’s annual festival on the Square will feature cars, trucks and motorcycles for locals to view and take photos. The event will also feature a chalk art fest competition, where artists of all abilities and ages will create chalk murals in downtown Denton.
Where: Quakertown Park, 700 Oakland St.
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Tickets: Free admission. V.I.Paw tickets cost $20.
Join other canine-loving attendees during Dog Days of Denton. Let your dog compete in several competitions, including a dog singing contest, costume contest and more.
V.I.Paw tickets will give locals access to Denton’s official dog pool party, entry to the Triple Play Beer Garden and one free beer, a shirt and a bag. The event raises money for the Denton Parks Foundation and Denton’s dog parks.
Just make sure to have proof of current dog vaccinations and keep your pup on a leash.
Schedule:
- 9:30 a.m.: Dog singing
- 10:15 a.m.: Canine Couture costume contest
- 11:00 a.m.: Dog tricks
- 11:45 a.m.: Doggie bandstand
- 12:30 p.m.: George Dunham & the Bird Dogs
We Denton Drag It
Where: Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St.
When: 5 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday
Tickets: $20
Friends With Benefits will host its annual We Denton Drag It event benefiting Elevate North Texas Youth Center and PRIDENTON. RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Trinity the Tuck is headlining, and local acts from Glitterbomb and Lucky Lou’s will set the stage earlier in the night.
Elevate North Texas Youth Center aims to fill in the gap of youth homelessness with emergency shelter. Through the annual PRIDENTON events in June, PRIDENTON provides a space for all LGBTQ+ community to celebrate the beautiful diversity within our communities.
Lineup:
- DJ for the night on the outdoor stage: DJ Sum Bloke and Lee Cunningham
- Glitterbomb Denton
- Lucky Lou’s Afternoon Delight drag show
- The Golden Cabaret
- DJ: Dezi 5
- Drag headliner: Trinity the Tuck
Sunday
Where: First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St.
When: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday
As the lazy days of summer end, the local church invites others for a day of food and entertainment. The church will also have information about the diverse groups and missions offerings available for kids, youth and adults
Jazz with Gwynne Johnson
Where: Steve’s Wine Bar, 111 Industrial St.
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday
Tickets: $12
Enjoy some jazz tunes from Gwynne Johnson at Steve’s Wine Bar.
