Dog Days of Denton
Pet owners give commands to their dogs during an obedience contest at Dog Days of Denton 2021. The annual event returns Saturday at Quakertown Park.

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

It’s time to plan your weekend in Denton! There are plenty of events happening around the area, but like always this summer, be cautious with the expected hot temperatures that are slow to go away.

Locals can head to downtown Denton for the annual Arts & Autos event featuring show vehicles and art, or bring your dog to Quakertown Park for Dog Days of Denton. Parents, drop off your kids at the Denton Civic Center for Kids Rock monthly event, which lets adults have a night off from their kids.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached at juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com.

