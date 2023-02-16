The weekend is upon us, so it’s time to set your plans around Denton with your friends and family.
There is something for everyone, such as seeing a cute Dachshund race during the second annual Kava Culture Fest, catching a high-energy show from a Nashville band featuring a Denton native, or you want to relax in silence while reading a book with others.
Friday
- Where: Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave.
- When: Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Tickets are $10
Valentine’s Day might be over, but there is always time to celebrate love. The event is for ages 50 and up and will features music, dancing and food. Grab your partner and show them love.
- Where: Kava Culture Kava Bar, 109 Industrial St
- When: Friday, Feb. 17, from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
The two-day festival will feature live music from local bands, makers and vendors and good food. Best of all, there's a dachshund race planned for Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
|Friday night lineup
|Saturday lineup
|Pablo Azalte
Mauricio Callejas
Lil T
Blue Grassfire
Danny Conrad
Matt Grigsby
Pneumatic Tubes
Wenepa
Angsty Yogi
Everett Lewis
Caden Gunn
Camp Anawanna
Crash House
Mayhill
Denton Tarantinos
Megan Storie
Saturday
- Where: Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St.
- When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Free and open to the public
The Greater Denton Arts Council is presenting its first community workshop Saturday with UNT fibers professor Amie Adelman and TWU dance professor Adesola Akinleye and their students. This unique creative community program will combine collaborations on movement, forms and fibers. Each program will allow community members to contribute to a piece that will be permanently installed in the Arts Center.
- Where: Patchouli Joe's Books & Indulgences, 221 W. Hickory St.
- When: Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.
The local bookstore will host a children’s authors’ book fair featuring Keka Novales, Carol Bullman and Jaimie Whitbread. Take your kids for in-store signing copies of their various children's books.
- Where: Wildflower Art Studio, 715 N. Locust St.
- When: Saturday, 3 to 5 p.m.
- Tickets are $65
Zone out with art and yoga. Sherri Jones will have an inspiring two-hour workshop combining expressive copper texture art with beginner-friendly gentle yoga. Sounds relaxing, right?
- Where: Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio, 411 E. Sycamore St.
- When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
After a devastating fire earlier this month, the community support for Boca 31 continues to pour in. Hit up Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio for a night of live music and camaraderie for a good cause.
Here's the lineup:
|Rosegarden Funeral Party
The Wee-Beasties
Pudge
Formless Ocean
Paul Slavens
Chelsey Danielle
Matthew and the Arrogant Sea
Brett Crow
Frigerator
Nova
- Where: The Super Pit, 801 N. Texas Blvd.
- When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
The University of North Texas women’s basketball team takes on the University of Texas at El Paso in a big game that could have big potential. The Mean Green (9-15) are 6-8 in C-USA play and are sitting in eighth place in the league standings.
Sunday
- Where: Kava Culture Kava Bar, 109 Industrial St.
- When: Sunday, 11 a.m.
Want to read a book in silence with others? The club’s second meeting is for introverts, who can read silently for an hour. There is no assigned reading and no forced interaction. Just pure silence.
- Where: Vinyl Lounge, 314 E. Hickory St., Suite 121
- When: Sunday, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
They call it Sunday Funday for a reason! Grab your friends and sing away the Sunday scaries with a couple cocktails. It’s a fun singing event, so don’t worry if you’re not the best singer.
- Where: Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St.
- When: Sunday, 4 p.m.
- Tickets: $10
Catch some tunes from a Nashville rock and roll, honky tonk band, who will bring a high-energy show. The band’s drummer, Nathan Place, is a Denton native, and back in town to put on a show.
