Spring break starts next week for the Denton Independent School District. Kids will get the chance to take a break from school from March 11-15.
The break means it’s time for families to plan activities with kids from different places and venues around the Denton County area.
Parks and Rec Teen Outdoor Adventure Camp
Where: Denia Rec Center, 1001 Parvin St.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 11-16
Price: $150
Don’t let your teen stay indoors and just watch TV during the break. Instead, let them learn and experience the outdoors. Teens will adventure through Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center and experience activities such as archery and fishing. Sounds better than letting your teen stay at home.
Parks & Rec spring break for kids
Where: Multiple locations at the MLK Jr. Rec Center, Denia Rec Center and Denton Civic Center
When: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., March 13 -March 17
Tickets: $33 per child
The Parks and Recreational department will also offer spring break activities for children during spring break camp. The camp will offer a variety of activities and field trips. Preregistration is required two days before each date.
Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center
Where: 3310 Collins Road
Take a hike with your children at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center around the 2,900 acres of bottomland hardwood forest, upland prairie and diverse aquatic habitats.
The Battlefield Camp and play
Where: 1512 I-35W Suite 102
When: Kids Camp on March 14, noon-4 p.m.
Open play March 15 and 16, 2-4 p.m.
Price: Camp starts at $35
Open play starts at $10
It's Nerf or Nothin!
The arena play venue offers family-friendly NERF games where up to 120 people can compete against one another.
The arena will offer a one-day Spring Break Camp where kids will either be superheroes or zombies facing each other. The camp's purpose is team building, sportsmanship and strategic thinking, and making new friends along the way.
The open play sessions allow people of all ages just to have fun and play.
Altitude Trampoline Park
Where: Altitude Trampoline Park, 2434 S Interstate 35,
When: March 12–19
Price: Start at $15.95
Let your kids jump around the indoor trampolines, play dodgeball and more in the 30,000-square-foot arena. The place will also offer tween neon nights spring break throughout the week from 5 to 8 p.m.
Around Denton County
Take a short trip around Denton County, where there are multiple attractions for families to enjoy.
Sharkarosa Zoo
Where: 11670 Massey Road, Pilot Point,
When: 9 a.m.–4 p.m., through March 19
Price: starts at $10
Drive to Pilot Point and let your children see more than 180 animals at the Sharkarosa Zoo. The zoo has various animals, including kangaroos, tigers and monkeys. Children also have the opportunity to pet and feed goats, miniature cows, miniature horses and sheep.
The zoo also offers educational presentations every 20 minutes throughout the day in various locations.
Ray Roberts Lake State Park
Where: 100 P W 4137, Pilot Point
Price: Adults $7, kids enter for free.
Take your family to the state park, where they can camp, hike, bike, ride a horse, rollerblade or swim at the beach areas.
Fish around the 29,000-acre Ray Roberts Lake to catch largemouth bass, crappie, white bass and catfish. The current lake record for largemouth bass is 15.18 pounds — maybe you can be the person to break that record.
There are many activities for the family to enjoy, including overnight facilities.
Jungle Castle
Where: 901 Long Prairie Road #200, Flower Mound
Tickets: Start at $12.99
Let your kids explore an indoor play center with a jungle theme where kids can explore the multi-level interactive in the center, which features slides, a 5,000-ball pit, a toddler play area and pretend play.
