In a typical year, Denton’s Thin Line Fest would be hosting film screenings throughout the year.
But along came COVID-19, making movies even more of an at-home experience. As mass gatherings were banned to flatten the curve, Thin Line Fest pulled off its annual documentary film festival by partnering with Falcon Events and screening all the films on the festival website.
This summer, Thin Line Fest will host two virtual screenings — with live Q&A sessions following online.
The nonprofit will have a reprise screening of Midlake: Live in Denton at 8 p.m. this Friday. The rock documentary is a live performance of the Denon indie-folk band playing Dan’s Silverleaf. Directed by Midlake superfan and actor-producer Jason Lee, the concert film shows the band playing before its hometown audience, while including backstage footage and some time with the band around town. A live Q&A follows with Midlake drummer McKenzie Smith.
Joshua Butler, founder and director of Thin Line Fest, said the Midlake film, which opened Thin Line festival in 2015, said now is a good time to take in a music documentary.
“I wanted people to be able to turn up; the volume and rock out,” he said. ”What better way to kick off the season with a hometown performance by a killer band.”
The next screening presents My Darling Vivian at 7 p.m. June 26. Directed by Matt Riddlehoover and Dustin Tittle, the movie chronicles the life of Vivian Liberto, the first wife of outlaw folk artist Johnny Cash. Liberto met Cash when she was a teenager in San Antonio, where Cash was stationed in the military. Riddlehoover and Tittle, Cash’s grandson, will join a virtual Q&A following the screening.
The screenings are free with registration.