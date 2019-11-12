Thin Line Fest, a Denton film, music and photography festival, is getting another run — this time on the small screen.
“Best of Thin Line” airs Thursday on KERA-TV in the Dallas-Fort Worth market as part of the Frame of Mind series.
Frame of Mind celebrates independent film in Texas. The 2019 season explored a range of subjects — PTSD, Texas journalism, popular baked goods and the #MeToo movement.
Susan Carol Davis, the director of the film portion of the Denton festival, said the producer of Frame of Mind invited her to be an associate producer for the series.
“Bart Weiss, the co-founder of the Dallas VideoFest, has been a Thin Line juror for several years,” Davis said. “I think he looks this direction because he knows we have quality programing. He asked me to curate this episode. It has to fill an hour.”
Davis said Frame of Mind has to meet the network’s standards when its producers look for Texas films.
“To get your films on KERA, you have to have high production values,” she said. “Bart and I started with a list of about 12 or 13 films from the festival. We went back as far as we could to get films with good production values and find films by filmmakers who are still working.”
They whittled the list down to six titles that have screened at Thin Line over the years. They are short documentaries that deal with gun violence and journalism, football and wildlife, a topsy turvey Texas landscape and one pioneering woman.
Davis said the selected titles that show off the production values and sophistication of Thin Line programming.
“The film ‘Mineola Portraits,’ we just loved the beautiful camera work. It’s a Texas film, but it’s just dripping with Americana. The gazebo in the town square. The corn dogs and the barbecue. It’s just beautiful photography of that small American town, and its through the lens of this Texas town,” she said.
Frame of Mind airs on KERA live, but won’t stream elsewhere or air in an encore.
Joshua Butler, the founder and director of Thin Line, said he and Weiss broached working together a while ago.
“We’ve talked about working together for like five or six years. Bart has gotten everyone together in the film festival and film industry world in DFW and in the state,” Butler said. “He got everyone together every six months or so to talk. There’s so much going on in film. And about three years ago, I floated the idea of an association of all the festivals. Well, no one really said anything. So Dallas VideoFest and Thin Line merged.”
Plans for the partnership are still in the works, but Butler said Thin Line will stay put. The annual festival brings films, music and photography to Denton for five days each April. The festival has been free since its tenth year.
“So many people have started their creative thing in Denton,” Butler said. “Then they go elsewhere. What we’re doing is different. We’re forging resources and bringing them back to Denton. Denton is an important part of the festival and what we do and what we’re about.”