Thin Line, a five-day documentary film, music and photography festival slated for March 25-29, has no plans for cancellation, its founder and festival director said.
“I mean, everything is in a state of weirdness, right?” festival director Joshua Butler said. “We have films that were supposed to world-premiere at South By Southwest. One of those films has pulled out on us, which is a bummer. We’ve replaced it, but it’s a bummer.”
Butler said Thin Line is markedly different than SXSW, a huge film, music and technology festival which was cancelled by Austin officials last week.
“We are so different than that,” Butler said. “In the statement we put together, I point out that our average venue capacity is less than 200. It’s almost like going to a restaurant on a Friday night. Most church congregations are bigger than that. Our biggest theater capacity is 170, and most of those are 60 to 80 percent full. Movie Tavern would have to decide to shut down for it to affect us. I don’t think that’s going to happen.”
The music venues are even smaller than the film festival.
Thin Line officials circulated an internal statement that emphasized caution, but suggested carrying on with business.
“Regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Thin Line Fest would like to confirm to all attendees that, according to the City of Denton’s Health and Safety Department, as of March 9, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County,” the statement said. "... Rest assured all venues used during the event have taken heightened hygiene precautions to ensure public safety. Venues are appropriately disinfected on a regular basis, and hand sanitizer dispensers will be easily accessible at all festival venues. Thin Line Fest will continue to monitor the situation and communicate with you immediately if there are updates. Below is generally available information about COVID-19.”
Butler said most of the filmmakers planning to travel to Denton for the festival have already purchased their flights. In fact, Butler said that the NASCAR event the last weekend of March has so far had a bigger impact. Typically, the Spring NASCAR race happens in April.
“Hotel rates were insane,” Butler said. He reserves blocks for visiting filmmakers, musicians, photographers and producers. But the coronavirus has evidently caused a drop in NASCAR attendance, as hotel blocks are suddenly available for lower rates.
“This could all change in 30 minutes,” Butler said. “I just don’t see the city shutting us down. Are they going to shut down every church? Every restaurant?”