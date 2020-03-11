If you need your theater to have a distinct beginning, middle and end, then Tom Stoppard’s Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead might mess with your head.
Denton Community Theatre opens the dark comedy this weekend at the DCT Black Box. Audiences should prepare for a challenge, but they should know that the riddles on the stage are offered up with lots of clear-cut humor, director Micha Marie Stevens said.
First, the basics: Stoppard takes two peripheral characters from William Shakespeare’s Hamlet — the title characters, sent by Claudius to find out why the Danish prince is suffering from madness — them tosses them into a situation that feels like limbo.
This version of the show uses a few scenes from Hamlet as establishing shots that anchor the tragicomedy’s central questions: Are Rosencrantz and Guildenstern victims of fate? Or is their fealty to the duplicitous king of Denmark a terrible bargain struck to win the approval of the crown, damn the costs? We see the grief and betrayal driving Hamlet wild with distrust, and we see Cladius’ thirst for political power and his brother’s place in bed next to Queen Gertrude. In this tangled web, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are stuck fast like spiders in a web.
Then, the embellishments: A troupe of tragedians play multiple roles. In this staging, they morph from a group of traveling actors (ready to give the crowds what they want — murder, mayhem and risque romance!) into pirates. They also become voices that whisper to the vulnerable Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, and the music that works on Rosencrantz like a classical siren.
Stevens said the script allows directors to shape the story to their liking.
“The script is 131 pages, and I got it down to 64 pages,” she said. “And I reorganized the tragedians into a kind of Greek chorus, talking about what we’re seeing on the stage.”
Stevens said the show is a talker, the kind of evening that will leave the theater and weave itself into post-show coffee and dessert.
“What somebody will see won’t be what somebody else sees,” Stevens said. “This is the kind of show where you’ll tell the person you saw it with about something and they’ll turn to you and be like, ‘Wait. What? I didn’t get that from that part.’”
Stevens said the play has a musicality to it that buoys the absurdity of the story.
The director needed a nimble cast to take on the project.
“At auditions, they were thrown into improv,” she said. “They were each given a piece of fabric and given a very specific instruction, and then they had to go figure it out. I could tell when people were shutting down and when they were really playing with it.”
Stevens also said she avoided making the play comment on present-day power.
“I avoided tying it to any specific time period,” she said. “I have something to say about the oligarchy and the monarchy, but not about a specific oligarchy or monarchy.”
The cast is performing three plays in one: Hamlet; a play about the traveling performers and their pull on the main characters; and the quest the title character are embarking on.
“A large part of our goal is to find out what our goal in the show is,” said Sean Frith, who plays Rosencrantz. “I think we’re trying to figure it out along with the audience.”
Travis Barth, who plays Guildenstern, said his character is single-minded.
“I’m trying to do just one thing: flip a coin that ends up tails,” he said, referring to Guildenstern’s maddening series of coin flips, each one landing heads up.
“I would say that so far as Guildenstern is concerned, we don’t know what we’re supposed to do or how we are supposed to act while we’re on this mission,” he said. “On a deeper level, we’re contemplating our existence. We’re trying to figure out why we’re part of the story of Hamlet, but we don’t know it’s a story.
“One of the interesting things is is that there is so much going on here, and so many ways things can turn out, but we’re forced to do the same things over and over again, even though it seems like it will only lead to one end.”
Jared Wilson, who plays the role of Hamlet, said Stoppard’s inspiration is Hamlet, itself a garden of questions that seem to have no answer, but grow toward doom.
“If you look at Hamlet, it’s a play within a play within a play, too,” he said. “You have the play about Claudius murdering his own brother to take his crown. Within that, there is an agency to Hamlet. He has these things he wants, but outside forces cause him to do things he might not do otherwise.”
James Crane, who plays tragedian David, said the rehearsals have been playful and challenging.
“I think what we’re doing is like [the television series] Chopped,” he said. “Where you don’t know exactly what you’re doing, but you either don’t play, or you work with what you have around you. That’s been the challenge of inhabiting the 18 layers of this play.”
Amanda Melendez, who plays tragedian Beaux, said the show needn’t intimidate newbies to Shakespeare or the absurd.
“The play has a beautiful rhythm for those who want to listen,” she said. “Every comma, every period means something.”