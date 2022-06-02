Theatre Denton will open Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit this weekend.
Director Daniel Armitage described the play as a “sophisticated comedy” that follows the story of a novelist named Charles Condomine who is remarried but haunted by the ghost of his late first wife.
“Only the husband sees the ghost, the new wife thinks he’s crazy, they bring in a doctor — all kinds of crazy stuff happens in the play,” Armitage said. “So it’s really just a crazy comedy. And there is a lot that goes into making it happen.”
Armitage said the British comedy contains certain language and innuendo that may be lost on children, and recommends the play for patrons 15 and older.
Cindy and Buster Maloney have been performing with the Denton Community Theatre since the ’80s, and said this is their 45th show with the company. (The community theater and Music Theatre of Denton merged in 2020 to become Theatre Denton.)
“It is a joy to be able to perform for the community,” said Cindy Maloney, who plays the eccentric clairvoyant Madame Arcati. “Especially now, being open again in front of a live audience is great.”
Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at The Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. There will also be 7:30 p.m. showings June 9-11, and a final 2 p.m. performance June 12. Tickets cost $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students and children.
Coming up later this summer, Theatre Denton will stage The Music Man in July and Moon Over Buffalo in August.