Theatre Denton’s latest play plumbs the depths of the longstanding tensions between motherhood, marriage and women’s independence.
The local company opens the Henrik Ibsen classic A Doll’s House this weekend.
The play was written in 1879, but the play still provokes dialogue over women’s roles in society and how the patriarchy confines men as much as it constrains women.
A Doll’s House dissects the fragile marriage between Torvald and Nora Helmer, a couple on the verge of both wealth and influence. Nora, played by Kerri Peters, appears to be very much in love with her husband, and is dutifully committed to managing their household and rearing their three young children. Torvald, played by Sean Holmes, dotes on Nora, but also playfully chastises her for spending too much money.
The arrival of Nora’s old school friend, Kristine Lind (played by Dara Prati), excites Nora. But Kristine shares a secret past with Torvald’s employee Nils Krogstad. And when Krogstad threatens to expose a secret he now shares with Nora, the foundations of the happy Helmer household starts to show cracks.
Director Kim Campbell said the play stills finds an audience because the 21st-century world is still in conflict over women’s rights and independence.
“We’re still having this conversation,” Campbell said. “We’re still debating about women’s rights, motherhood and how independent women should be. Back when the play was debuted, audiences hated the ending so much Ibsen wrote an alternate ending. But this is his original ending. This is the ending he wanted for the play.”
Without spoiling the ending, A Doll’s House concludes with Nora challenging her husband’s sense of authority and integrity, and questioning whether their eight-year marriage was ever an authentic one.
“I hate saying this, but it’s hard to find anything likable about any of these characters,” said Peters, who portrays Nora as a sweet-natured and highly anxious woman who stakes her identity on her husband’s approval.
Ibsen’s characters are all acting within the confines of the roles society prescribes for them. Nora’s highest duty is that of wife and mother. Torvald must climb socially and professionally to secure opportunities for his children and the esteem of his peers. Kristine is a childless widow facing poverty and starvation, and she’ll unseat a single father from his job to save herself. Dr. Rank, the Helmer’s dear friend, faces his own mortality and lack of blood relations. Krogstad has already been disgraced once. To avoid another scandal, he’ll expose Nora to scorn.
“When we started rehearsing, and when I read the play, I thought Krogstad was the villain,” said Harvey Millar, who plays Krogstad. “But now, I feel like they’re all the villain at some point.”
Holmes, who plays Torvald, said Ibsen asks a lot of his characters.
“It’s hard at times to play a character with these kinds of toxic ideas, and who says some of the horrible things he says to his wife,” Holmes said. “But you play a character as a person who believes they’re doing the right thing and making the right choices. Nobody wakes up in the morning and says, ‘I’m going to be the biggest ass I can be today.’ Torvald is very much a product of his time.”
For the cast, part of the challenge has been to find the soft underbelly of their characters.
“I struggle to think of any of these characters as human sometimes,” Peters said. “They’re almost like symbols. Symbols of breaking free.”
The actors said the show might seem heavy and dark to some audiences, but the show is still produced because it casts some light into the shadows. Dave Harper’s Dr. Rank makes a declaration of love and loyalty, and Prati’s Kristine risks love and sacrifice before the lights go down.
“To me, the end is a call to action,” said Kathryn Bailey, who plays the role of Helene. “It’s a call to action, especially to women who maybe feel stuck. Maybe seeing this play, watching Nora and seeing how she got out and changed her circumstances, will remind people, especially women who feel stuck, that they can change their circumstances.”
Campbell agreed.
“I think the ending is hopeful, even if it is hard,” she said.