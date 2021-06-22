North Central Texas College is streaming Matt Cox’s play Puffs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, June 24-27.
In Puffs, a certain boy wizard has attended a certain wizard school for seven years. But this tale isn’t about the hero. It’s about the Puffs, a group of well-meaning and loyal outsiders who have a thing for badgers, but who don’t even fit in with the sidekicks of the wizarding academy’s heroes. The Puffs are there to see destiny unfold, as a young wizard conquers evil at a school that seems too dangerous for children to attend. Puffs is an inventive look at three potential heroes and the students who will never, ever be the chosen ones.
Tickets cost $10 per household. Register and then stream on the college’s website at nctc.universitytickets.com. The livestream will start at 7:15 p.m. and the play will begin at 7:30 p.m. For questions or for help with purchasing tickets, call 940-668-3355.
— Staff report