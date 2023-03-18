On Saturday, costumes and props were at the front entrance of the recently closed Landmark Theatres with several seats removed from the theater space at the Golden Triangle Mall.
Theatre Denton moved into the space once used by Landmark Theatres as volunteers moved props and costumes at the new space.
The new location allows Theatre Denton to have five rooms to use, including spaces for performances, a theater school classroom, rehearsals, movie screenings and storage.
Belinda King, Theatre Denton education coordinator, said it gives the group more space for rehearsals and performances.
“We’re just really excited to have so much room in here and room to grow,” King said.
Aaron Ball, manager at the Golden Triangle Mall, said there were about 20 volunteers on hand Saturday to help place costume storage and to remove seats.
“So, it’s going to take them [Theatre Denton] a little while to get things in a good spot, but we thought this would be a great way to kind of help give back to the community and grow the program, but also bring more people into the center.”
David Pierce, managing director of Theatre Denton, said the location at the Campus Theater in downtown Denton on the Square will still be the home space.
Discussion of Theatre Denton moving into the space started about a month ago as Ball tried to figure out what to do with the vacated movie theater.
Ball pitched the idea to the Theatre Denton Board of Directors and said they loved the idea of having the space at the mall.
The board asked whether rent would increase for the space, and Ball said it wouldn’t.
“We’re like, no, we want to give back — we want you all to be successful,” Ball said.
King and Pierce said they brought a piano into the rehearsal hall, and volunteers started playing. They could hear the sound from the hallway, but once they put the piano into the room — they couldn’t hear a sound from the theater classroom.
Pierce said the rehearsal room walls are padded with thick acoustical tile and then covered with fabric.
“You could not hear a sound, and we’re right next to each other,” King said. “So, having that kind of soundproofing is just really nice for the kids to help them stay more focused on what we’re doing as we’re doing our classes.”
The movie room will be used to screen films from individuals who want to rent out the space. Ball and Pierce said there have already been talks of screening films for the Denton Black Film and Thin Line Festival.
“If there’s a movie people want to screen from North Texas or any students that want to screen movies, they can do this [rent it out],” Ball said.
Ball said the previous tenants left behind movie posters and old equipment, including five 35-millimeter projectors.
King said it’s really exciting to have a good space at the mall where parents can drop their kids off, and parents can have a chance to roam around the mall to do their shopping.
“We’re able to keep their kids occupied in here, and it’s just really beneficial for the parents to have something to do while the kids are in here doing their theater things,” King said.
King said theater classes had already started Saturday, with rehearsals for Little Women beginning Monday.
The first performance in the space will be their Saturday school showcase for theater school on April 1. King said there would also be summer camps and more.
“It’s open to friends and family of the students, and we’ll be doing just a few scenes and monologues with the kids,” King said.
King also said summer camps would be hosted at the mall space in June, with performances at the Campus Theatre.
“It gives us more opportunities to have several rehearsals going on at the same time,” King said. “Because we have so many spaces in here. Plus, we have the Campus Theatre, and so we’ll be able to have shows closer together because of that. So it’s very exciting that we can do that.”
