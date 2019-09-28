Denton Community Theatre has been staging musicals, plays and fundraising music revues for half a century now. As the nonprofit company dives into its 50th annual season at the Campus Theatre — and now in the Black Box at Golden Triangle Mall — the theater has launched a season of community events, most of them free.
“We thought it would be good to give back to the community,” said governing board president Donna Trammell. “The community has been really good to us. Denton has been supportive of the theater since its founding.”
Part of the Campus Theatre lobby has been turned into a display for the costumes, accessories and memorabilia used in shows over the past 50 years. Rose Costumes, a long-running Denton costume shop, is curating the items and changing the display throughout the season.
Trammell said the Gold Series events — which started this month and run through next August, following the company’s season calendar — will relate to the show currently playing at the theater, to the time of year or to the broader world of theater.
“This is not so much to sell tickets as it is to raise awareness,” Trammell said. “I think things like this series bring people into the theater who might never come in the door. We’ve seen that with things like the Wine Walk. We have a lot of people who come in for the Wine Walk, and it’s surprising sometimes how often people don’t know we’re here, that we produce shows here.”
Rose Costumes is hosting the October installment of the Gold Series. Daniel Bernardo, whose title at the shop is director of conjectural and anachronistic mechanics, said Rose Costumes has a long history of designing, building and renting costumes to the company.
“I will tell you that we have always been happy to work with them,” said Bernardo, whose specialties are cosplay and steampunk costuming. “And a lot of people who have come through the doors to work here are members [of the community theater].”
Rose Costumes will host a workshop and tour, “History, Fashion & Fantasy,” at 3 p.m. Oct. 6 at the shop, 5800 N. Interstate 35, Suite 508, at Stonehill Center.
“It’s going to be a more immersive experience when people come into the store,” Bernardo said. “We’ll have a tour of the shop that will show not just the costumes on the floor, but in the section behind the doors where we keep all of our theater-specific costumes and items.”
The workshop will also offer tips on how to pull together an inexpensive Halloween costumes. There will also be photo books that show the costumes and accessories seen on the Denton Community Theatre stage over the decades.
“At least one of us will be on hand to build and show some of the techniques we use,” Bernardo said.
The shop asks that attendees make reservations by calling the store at 940-566-1917 or by emailing info@rosecostumes.com.
Trammell, who has been involved with the community theater for about 40 years, said the company’s 50th season will be the last season before it consolidates with Music Theatre of Denton. The next 50 years will demand creativity and intention from the theater's leadership, she said.
“You have to be flexible, but you have to continue to do plays and musicals that keep the actors interested,” Trammell said.