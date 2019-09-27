October: History, Fashion & Fantasy: A Rose Costumes Experience
Professional designers offer tips for creating unique and inexpensive Halloween wear at this workshop hosted by Rose Costumes at 3 p.m. Oct. 6 at Rose Costumes, 5800 N. Interstate 35, Suite 508. RSVP by calling 940-566-1917 or emailing info@rosecostumes.com. Free.
November: Name Your Poison
Join some of Denton's favorite bartenders as they compete and share their winning toasts to Romeo and Juliet, opening Nov. 8 at the Campus Theatre. Hosted at 940's Kitchen & Cocktails. Date and time to be announced. Limited seating. For more information, call 940-218-6222, email adamwiley940@gmail.com or visit www.940s.com. There will be a charge for this event.
December: Beyond Tuna
Catch DCT's Tuna Christmas on Dec. 6-15, then watch and sample as Le Cordon Bleu-Paris-trained chef Walter Eagleton cooks in a special culinary event sponsored by Artistic Gourmet Adventures. Time, date and location to be announced. Seating is limited. For reservations, call 940-382-7014. There will be a charge for this event.
January: Insider's Guide to NYC
Inspired by scenes from Denton Community Theatre's production of The Humans, opening Jan. 10, this seminar offers New York City travel tips, Broadway show recommendations and an opportunity to sign up for an upcoming guided theater trip. Time, date to be announced. Seminar will be at the DCT Black Box Theatre, inside Golden Triangle Mall. Seating is limited. For reservations, call 940-382-7014. Free.
February: Wine & Lovers
Enjoy a romantic evening with wine, chocolates and some of Denton's best-loved actors sharing love scenes and songs from theater classics at the DCT Black Box Theatre. Date to be announced. There will be a charge for this event.
March: Come From Away — The True Story
In conjunction with the Dallas tour of this award-winning Broadway musical, Denton Community Theatre hosts an informal seminar with the woman who lived part of the story, American Airlines pilot Beverley Bass and her husband Tom Stawicki. At the Campus Theatre. Time & date to be announced. Seating is limited. For reservations, call 940-382-7014. Free.
April: Fun With the I.R.S. (Inner-City Race Squad)
In the madcap style of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, (March 27-April 5), teams race for prizes by identifying and tagging select locations in and around the Square. Time & date to be announced. Check-in at Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. Free.
May: Making Memories With Mom
Using period costumes pieces and props from their collection, DCT offers a unique chance for mothers and their children to create antique photographs and timeless memories. DCT Black Box Theatre, 2201 S. I-35E by appointment. Sessions are free, but photographers may charge for prints or online access.
June: That's the Spirit
Celebrating Blithe Spirit (June 5-14), join DCT for a guided ghost tour of the Campus Theatre and a whiskey tasting hosted by Applejack's Liquors. Time 7 date to be announced. There will be a charge for this event.
July: Who's Your Daddy
Inspired by the plot of Mamma Mia (Aug. 7-16), DCT will sponsor a genealogy seminar presenting techniques and resources through local libraries and websites at the Black Box Theatre, 2201 S. I-35E. An art exhibition in the Campus Theatre lobby will feature children's drawings of their fathers. Time & dates to be announced. Free.
August: Family Reunion
In anticipation of the upcoming consolidation with Music Theatre of Denton, this farewell celebration will feature music, photos and other memorabilia from DCT's 50-year history. Hosted by Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios. Free to current DCT members and all former cast, crew and volunteers.