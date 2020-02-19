Madness prevails in Music Theatre of Denton’s latest show.
Director Bill Kirkley sets the Stephen Sondheim Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in a very particular spot in the musical’s universe: behind the gates of Fogg’s Asylum.
On the surface, Fogg’s Asylum looms as an unhappy hell for Victorian-era unfortunates. In Music Theatre of Denton’s staging, the asylum is the final destination for wayward ghosts — the restless souls of the characters who once walked Fleet Street with purpose and hope.
“Every single character in the asylum, every ghost, has some connection to Sweeney,” Kirkley said. “All of them share some consequence from their relationship with Sweeney Todd.”
Kirkley said music director John Priddy approached him to stage the musical, and he suggested they set the story in the madhouse.
“I thought it was an interesting idea to have this chain of lunatics, and if anyone is left alive to tell the story, it’s Tobias,” he said. Tobias is a boy who joins the central characters in a scheme to dispatch unfortunates, achieve vengeance and perhaps make some money in the process with a special ingredient in their meat pies.
In Sweeney Todd, the title character returns from an Australian penal colony, where he was deported after an unjust conviction by the nefarious Judge Turpin. Sweeney Todd means to exact his revenge on Turpin, who convicted him on a trumped-up charge so that he could be with Todd’s wife, Lucy.
When Sweeney arrives in London, he learns from baker Mrs. Lovett that Lucy has died and Turpin has adopted Todd’s daughter, Johanna — and now intends to marry her. Anthony Hope, who sailed to London with Sweeney Todd, falls for Johanna and schemes to help her escape Turpin’s confinement. Fleet Street characters visit Sweeney Todd’s barber shop, and some of them end up in Mrs. Lovett’s pie shop for eternity.
In his campaign to murder Judge Turpin, Sweeney colors his barber’s blade with the blood of innocents.
Cast members said they’ve spent their rehearsals following Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s lyrics and music to discover their characters’ inner lives.
Avanti Dey, who sings the role of the beggar woman, said the character haunts the periphery of the story, dropping riddles and lifting the veil on hard truths
“She is a Cassandra-like figure,” Dey said. “Her status and her appearance make her seem as if she’s insane. But the way she speaks, there’s always a bit of truth in what she says.”
The beggar woman appears to ask for alms, but she’s propelled toward Sweeney Todd by some unspoken urgency.
Nolan Shaver plays young sailor, Anthony.
“Like his name suggests, he’s full of hope,” Shaver said. “He comes through with a gift for Johanna, and Beadle [Bamford, a church officer and friend of Judge Turpin] destroys it. He still has hope, though. He tells Turpin that all he has in his heart is to be respectful, and to treat Johanna with honor. He holds on to that through the whole show.”
Shanae Kemp plays the role of Mrs. Lovett, who bends over backward to help Sweeney Todd get his revenge. At the end of Sweeney’s bloody road, Mrs. Lovett hopes he’ll choose her as more than a partner in crime.
“Mrs. Lovett is, plain and simple, a cunning person,” Kemp said. “And she’s a hopeless romantic. She’s been in love with this man since before he was shipped off. She makes choices, though. He walks off that ship and he thinks his wife and daughter are dead, and she chose to withhold information about what really happened.”
Briana Berk sings the role of Johanna, who appears to be the picture of vulnerability.
“Johanna’s really strange,” Berk said. “She’s a small little bird, but still, she has this self-determination. She is much stronger than she seems, as you see in the end.”
Nathan Schafer sings the role of Pirelli, a competing barber who has a history with Sweeney Todd.
“Pirelli is very conniving, very fake, but very successful,” Schafer said.” When he blackmails Sweeney Todd, that starts the whole thing rolling. If it wasn’t for Pirelli, we’ve all said we have no idea who the first murder would be.”