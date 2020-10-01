The Trial of the Chicago 7
Rated R, 129 minutes.
Releases on Netflix globally and in select theaters on October 16.
★★★★½
During one intense courtroom scene of Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, a baffled lawyer interrupts an unyielding judge to address a court reporter: “Are you any good? Keep up with us.”
This is Sorkin’s filmography in a nutshell. His words move quickly and sometimes simultaneously across characters, allowing the stillest moments to feel completely alive. Sorkin doesn’t need to pencil in explosions or feature action stars on globetrotting quests. The power lies in his words and how the actors deliver them. And for a two-hour film that primarily takes place in one setting, it’s astonishing what Sorkin and his starry cast are able to achieve in this knockout courtroom drama.
The star-studded cast includes recent Emmy winners Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO’s Watchmen) and Jeremy Strong (HBO’s Succession) opposite Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Frank Langella, Michael Keaton and a never-better Sacha Baron Cohen as exuberant social activist Abbie Hoffman. (Forrest Gump fans may recognize Hoffman as the figure wearing an American flag shirt at the anti-war rally in Washington, D.C.)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 follows the peaceful protests outside the 1968 Democratic Convention in Chicago as they unravel into a violent clash with police officers and the National Guard. Seven protest organizers, including Hoffman and Redmayne’s Tom Hayden, are charged with conspiracy to incite a riot. The trial that ensues is recognized as one of the most notorious in history.
Sorkin rules the courtroom. A Few Good Men and the pre-trial hearings in The Social Network are proof enough. But now, Sorkin has a larger canvas to wield big-time drama and high stakes. How he presents the facts and the people involved is what cranks up the tension.
From the set-up, the film promises to deliver a tense, shocking and twisty historical depiction. Sorkin introduces us to the key players in the opening scene as if they are passing words in a relay race. Another filmmaker certainly would start at the beginning and share the events as they happened in real-time. Chicago 7 uses different moments with different characters to elevate scenes that drink from the same thematic well. If you've seen Steve Jobs, a biopic written by Sorkin and directed by Danny Boyle, a scene featuring two alternating arguments between Michael Fassbender and Jeff Daniels’ characters may spring to mind.
It’s apparent Sorkin recognizes how a narrative can have a rhythmic quality. It feels like a composer conducting an orchestra instead of letting scenes feel overstuffed with character stories. Perhaps Sorkin took a note from the filmmakers he has worked with, or maybe he picked it up working in the editing room. No matter the origin, the reveals keep you on your toes.
Indeed, if it weren’t for the casting, Sorkin’s style might not have connected as well. The chemistry among the crowd is by turn brittle, warm and intimate. Individually, the cast puts in arresting performances — chiefly Cohen, Mark Rylance as radical lawyer William Kunstler, and Abdul-Mateen II as activist and Black Panther Party co-founder Bobby Seale. (One scene involving Seale being gagged and bound in the courtroom will stay with you long after the movie is over.) Each of the performances shifts a mix of hope, anger and fear, digging up nuances that other actors would likely have struggled to unearth.
Sorkin started his career with A Few Good Men, and since then, he has become one of our most essential cinematic historians. He uncovers the deeper truths of our history with a poetic touch. Films like The American President and Charlie Wilson’s War certainly bolster this viewpoint. His ability to distill world events into relatable and gripping human stories is a remarkable feat. The Trial of the Chicago 7 continues that tradition.