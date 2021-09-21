Denton’s David Pierce and Houston artist Jason Vandygriff weren’t planning to start a musical bromance when they met.
Even their musical backgrounds are different.
Pierce is best known locally as the bandleader and composer who pioneered Denton’s Day of the Dead Festival, and who took the holly-festooned reins from Brave Combo at the Denton Holiday Lighting Festival as the director of the Holiday Spectacular.
Vandygriff is a producer and self-taught guitarist who spent 15 years touring the country and Australia with a punk outfit.
Together, they are the Lord Baltimores, and the project made a groove-heavy, mostly instrumental record that is both a throwback and a calculated risk. The record will come out through Lucky Buck Records on Sept 24. The album will be available on streaming formats, with a vinyl edition due out later.
They met when Vandygriff (aka RJ5) was producing a record and the artist hired Pierce (aka DeepEars) to write some horn arrangements for Josh Seymour.
“It just clicked,” Vandygriff said. “David had gotten on the phone with me and said a lot of a same words for the Josh Seymour project, and I found myself saying ‘yeah, I was thinking the same thing.’”
Vandygriff said he liked what he saw and heard when Pierce arrived at the studio with his horn arrangements for Seymour’s music.
“He was in charge of the horns, and when he walked in, he had everything arranged, and he had everything down. It all sounded good, too,” Vandygriff said. “We were talking at one point, and David tells me ‘I want to do a soul record.’ When he said that to me, we had already become friends. I had some music that I’d recorded, and I started thinking about a collaboration.”
That collaboration is the self-titled debut album, with nine tracks that sounds like character-driven vignettes about an urban landscape in the 1970s that teems with impossibly cool operators, dream chasers and sexy, hopeless romantics. Vadygriff supplied a series of radio-ready beats. By turns, the record sounds like a film score inspired by Sweet Sweetback’s Badasssss Song, but given more musical complexity. Both artists were drawn to Blaxploitation movies, and Vandygriff borrowed the act’s name from a Black baseball league in Maryland that played at the end of the 19th century.
“You’ve got to understand how these songs started as just beats,” Vandygriff said. “They could have been hip-hop songs. Some of the material I gave Dave was more fully formed, but some of them were just drums, bass and keys.”
Pierce said the project was a chance for him to stretch his artistic legs.
“I think a lot of times, when I’m asked to write music in addition to what’s existing, I’m working for a songwriter whose been sitting with their work for a while. What I can do, it can be a whole new addition. You can either love it or hate it. When I was writing for Josh Seymour, I was thinking about some New Orleans stuff. Then, when we started working on this project, I was thinking about Jason and how I’m giving him some heavy horn stuff, and in the sessions, I was loving it. It had a vintage vibe, a retro vibe, where the horns are a voice instead of something that is way over in the left corner.”
Vandygriff said the album ended up sounding like a concoction tailor-made for a moody cable TV series.
“I thought that right out of the gate,” Pierce said. “If it’s not a jazz album, a straight-ahead jazz album, ‘cinematic’ gets thrown around a lot. I think it fits this project, though. For sure. This sounds like a theme song of something I’m watching on HBO.”
“It felt more cinematic as we went along,” Vandygriff said. “I wanted to react, musically. I just wanted to do what was necessary.”
Some of the growing emotional sweep of the record has to do with Pierce’s chops as a bandleader. As a sought-after composer and arranger, Pierce isn’t shy about layering music. He’s a trombone player, and well acquainted with the last-hired, first-fired attitude musicians and labels have toward horn sections. But Pierce doesn’t thumb his nose at the other orchestra musicians.
“As we talked about horns and the rhythm section, we didn’t think too much about strings,” Pierce said. “There were so many other songs I thought ‘wow strings would be good here’ throughout the album. I got to be honest with you, though, some of it was that I just procrastinated. I procrastinated and let it get to the point where Jason was asking ‘Hey, are you going to send me anything on that?’ I sent him something and it was kitchen sink.”
Vandygriff was smitten with Pierce’s arrangements, he said.
“It had all of the parts,” he said. “There wasn’t a lot I wanted him to get rid of. We always talked the budget. We were over budget before we miked the first kick drum. We were lucky that we had a lot of support from the label.”
The record oozes attitude, from the great, big wobbling bass on “Rice & Gravy,” which features well-placed, whisper-growled lyrics that are delightfully uncomplicated, to the cool, heady strut of the string-soaked “Qualifier.” The album opens with “Corazon,” which seems to follow a leisure suit-wearing antihero down a dodgy alley to meet a tricky contact. You can almost see the Tarrantino split-screen in your head, one frame stalking a man smoking a cigarette, the other zooming in on a stoic face stained with the rose-colored reflection of a neon sign. “Relays” rocks, rolls and sways along to a climax that shows off a nimble flute and urgent brass.
Most of the record was recorded at Denton’s Echo Lab, and the musicians recruited some heavy hitters to play the sessions. The record’s lineup features musicians who’ve played with Norah Jones, Snarky Puppy, Lauryn Hill, Elle King, Meshell Ndegoecello, Polyphonic Spree, Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra. Pierce is a product of the University of North Texas College of Music, so he comes by his contacts both from his days on campus, and on high profile bandstands.
Vandygriff and Pierce said the project pushed them, artistically.
“I wouldn’t have known an A flat minor diminished could hit me in the face,” Vandygriff said. “I mean, I played in punk bands. I’m reading this music, and it challenged me with some of its chordal stuff. Dave didn’t miss anything. I was a little bit surprised I was able to do some of the things I did. As a guitar player, I had to man up. I had to hole up and spend the hours to get this done.”
Pierce said he felt like the music came together in a way that it made the sum greater than its parts.
“For me I think when you spend so much time working on songs’ orchestrations, you get pretty saturated with your own (expletive) and then you go in the studio and you get sick of it,” Pierce said. “Normally, I am kicking myself in the butt over the decisions I made. Some of the stuff I was writing at the time, I was like ‘I think this is going to be cool, but I don’t know.’ But listening back I was like ‘yeah, that feels right.’”