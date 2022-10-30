'The Loneliest Boy in the World' Feature Still

Craving a Halloween movie on the stranger, funnier side? Feast on the zomb-com 'The Loneliest Boy in the World,' now available on digital and video-on-demand. We video chatted with stars Max Harwood and Hero Fiennes Tiffin and director Martin Owen to dig into the film about a teen digging up some undead friends.

Ah, to be Oliver (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’s Max Harwood) — the loneliest boy in the world. Think an Edward Scissorhands type, without the cutting fingers, who’s engulfed in a too-artsy-for-real-life environment that’s equal parts John Waters and Tim Burton. Everything happening within is just left of center enough to feel out of reach. Still, the heart of the story and the relationships among the characters are firmly rooted in the ground. This is Martin Owen’s kooky, spooky and all together ooky The Loneliest Boy in the World.

So, if you’re craving a little something on the stranger side, snack on this ahead of Halloween.

'The Loneliest Boy in the World' Still 1

Max Harwood is Oliver in 'The Loneliest Boy in the World.'
'The Loneliest Boy in the World' Still 2

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, left, and Max Harwood star in 'The Loneliest Boy in the World.'

