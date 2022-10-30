Craving a Halloween movie on the stranger, funnier side? Feast on the zomb-com 'The Loneliest Boy in the World,' now available on digital and video-on-demand. We video chatted with stars Max Harwood and Hero Fiennes Tiffin and director Martin Owen to dig into the film about a teen digging up some undead friends.
Ah, to be Oliver (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’s Max Harwood) — the loneliest boy in the world. Think an Edward Scissorhands type, without the cutting fingers, who’s engulfed in a too-artsy-for-real-life environment that’s equal parts John Waters and Tim Burton. Everything happening within is just left of center enough to feel out of reach. Still, the heart of the story and the relationships among the characters are firmly rooted in the ground. This is Martin Owen’s kooky, spooky and all together ooky The Loneliest Boy in the World.
So, if you’re craving a little something on the stranger side, snack on this ahead of Halloween.
The film, now playing in theaters and available on digital/video-on-demand, centers on a sheltered young man named Oliver who is tasked with making new friends following the sudden death of his mother. You know, the classic TV set in the pool demise? With only sitcoms like ALF to show him the way, Oliver gets the idea of digging up a new family — and I mean that quite literally. A freshly dead mother (Susan Wokoma), father (Ben Miller), little sister (Zenobia Williams) and brother/best friend (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and maybe a little Frankenweenie-like doggie to complete the household of love.
The movie’s fun is how it toes the line between reality and fantasy. You don’t know how much exists on screen and how much exists inside Oliver’s head. Watch and decide for yourself. No matter what side you land on, you will undoubtedly feel the slap of a goofy smile on your face. It’s a lovable cinematic Frankenstein of ‘80s movies and television that’s peppered with exciting camera tricks and dazzling production design. Harwood and Tiffin have a charming friendship that serves as the film’s heart.
Go love it!
Q&A
Before you head to your preferred method of movie watching, enjoy our video interviews with the cast and director below. Director Martin Owen talks about the film’s production design, featuring toilets so pristine you wish you could tinkle in them (Owen’s words, but I can’t disagree). And Max Harwood and Hero Fiennes Tiffin chat about life lessons mined from TV shows and operating within a larger-than-life world.